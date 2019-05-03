James Stewart Raw Interview, Part II

It’s been a few weeks since James Stewart returned to the public eye with a detailed video about racing Ricky Carmichael, his days with Kawasaki and why it ended, the championship that sticks out most for him, and much more.

Today, Seven released part two of a raw conversation with James, who has not competed in a race since July 23, 2016. He had also withdrawn from making public statements since an Instagram post on the eve of the 2017 season, leaving fans, the industry, and the media in limbo as he decided to figure out what’s next. Is he retiring? Will he return to racing?

In the second part of the video, Stewart talks about his days training with Aldon Baker, his younger brother Malcolm, being a father, his training compound, returning to race Loretta Lynn's, the pressure he had to win, and much, much more.

As revealing as that is, Stewart does not officially use the word retirement. However, he makes it pretty clear in this video that he’s moved on to being a dad, and away from the pressure of having to give his entire life to winning races.

Check it out: