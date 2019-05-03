Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 4, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The race will air live on USA Network beginning at 10 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC Sports Gold.
The fifth round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
Las Vegas
Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
* all times
|Qualifying
|May 4 - 4:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|May 4 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|May 4 - 10:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
GNCC
TV | Online Schedule
X-Factor Whitetails
X Factor Whitetails - Peru, IN
* all times
|ATV
|May 4 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|May 5 - 1:00pm
|on
|Highlights
|July 27 - 1:00pm
|on
2019 Standings
Monster Energy Supercross
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|358
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|335
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|327
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|300
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|274
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|208
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|200
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|163
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|145
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|128
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|174
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|165
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|152
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|134
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|128
GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|110
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|97
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|87
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|80
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|62
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|120
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|85
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|77
|4
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|55
Other Links | Supercross
Other Links | GNCC
Follow Racer X
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.