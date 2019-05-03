Results Archive
How to Watch: Las Vegas Supercross and GNCC

How to Watch Las Vegas Supercross and GNCC

May 3, 2019 11:15am

Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 4, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The race will air live on USA Network beginning at 10 p.m. ET. It will also air live on NBC Sports Gold.

The fifth round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Las Vegas

- Las Vegas, NV

* all times
QualifyingMay 4 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowMay 4 - 10:00pmon usa-network
Night ShowMay 4 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

GNCC

TV | Online Schedule

X-Factor Whitetails

- Peru, IN

* all times
ATVMay 4 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeMay 5 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
HighlightsJuly 27 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports
GNCC TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Monster Energy Supercross

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC358
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO335
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France327
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany300
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA274
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL208
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France200
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK163
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL145
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA128
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL174
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY165
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO152
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador134
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX128
Full Standings

GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC110
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV97
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC87
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC80
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT62
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT120
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN85
3 Jefferson, GA77
4Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
5 New Zealand55
Full Standings

