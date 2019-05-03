450SX Title Math With Cooper Webb holding a 23-point lead over Eli Tomac, the only other rider who is still mathematically in title contention, things are looking good for Red Bull KTM to bring home yet another 450SX Championship. But things could still go horribly wrong for Webb. On Tomac’s side, he has to win—earning 23 points (the amount awarded for second) won’t get it done no matter what. If Tomac wins, Webb has to make sure he scores at least three points. In other words, all Webb has to do is finish 20th place or better and the title is his. Barring injury or mechanical failure, it’s all but in the bag for Webb. –Aaron Hansel 250SX West Title Math Out West there are just two riders who are still in it to win it, as far as the championship is concerned. Adam Cianciarulo, who’s won the finale in Vegas for the last two years, has eight points on Dylan Ferrandis, which means that if Ferrandis wins, Cianciarulo must finish fifth or better to take home his first professional championship. If Ferrandis takes second, Cianciarulo can take it home with eighth or better. And finally, if Ferrandis is third, tenth or better earns Cianciarulo and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki a shiny new number-one plate to hang on the rig’s door. –Hansel 250SX East Title Math Technically there are three riders still in contention for the 250SX East championship—Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, and Austin Forkner. But Forkner underwent surgery earlier this week and aims a return for the 2020 supercross season. So, with Sexton leading Cooper by nine points, a sixth or better from Sexton earns him the title no matter what. If Cooper takes second, all Sexton has to do is ninth or better. Considering fifth is Sexton’s worst finish all year, ninth shouldn’t be a problem, even with the additional talent present in the East/West Showdown. But just in case you’re wondering, if Cooper takes third, an 11th will get it done for Sexton. –Hansel

Ferrandis Rich Shepherd

The Showdown If all the title drama wasn’t enough in the respective regions of 250SX, we get to see it all play out in a single combined race when the gate drops for the final 250SX main event of 2019. That’s right, the finale is the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown race, which means we’ll get to see the best riders from each region battling for bragging rights. And for guys like Cianciarulo, Ferrandis, Sexton, and Cooper, who are all involved in title fights, the additional talent has the potential to completely turn things upside down. We’ve seen this race get crazy in the past. Will it happen again this weekend? –Hansel The Battle for Fifth Look, we know the fight for fifth in the 250SX West Championship probably isn’t the battle you’re excited about coming into Vegas, but it’s one you should be keeping an eye on, as it has the potential to make the racing extremely interesting. Right now three guys, Jimmy Decotis, Michael Mosiman, and Cameron McAdoo, are all tied for fifth. None of these guys want to come out on the seventh-place end of the stick, and you know they’ll be battling hard to be the one who ends the season in the top five. Pay attention if these guys find each other on the track—things could get wild! -Hansel Davalos’ Last 250 Race? With his fourth-place finish in East Rutherford, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos is now one point away from pointing out of the 250SX class. Because 22nd place in a main event earns one point, the 2019 Las Vegas Supercross could be Marty’s last ride in the 250SX division. Will Davalos move to the 450SX class for 2020—which is his goal—or will he call it a career after this weekend? No one really knows what’s going to happen, except for the fact that he will indeed line up behind the gate tomorrow. –Mitch Kendra

Davalos Jeff Kardas

Kenny’s Health We’ve mentioned Roczen in this category in 2019 “more times than I can shake a stick at” as my dad would say, but hey, this will be the last time it’s supercross related (insert shoulder shrug emoji). We saw the #94 kicking ass early in the season—nine top-five finishes in the first ten rounds—but then he struggled a little with some health issues. He returned to form in Seattle and looked like he had done so in Nashville too, but has since been dealing with the lingering issues. While out of the championship battle, Roczen could push himself to a solid ride this weekend that would only help his confidence heading into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on May 18. This will only be his third time lining up for the Las Vegas season-finale in the premier class—could it be his best result? –Kendra Privateer Progress For some, their title chances rely on this weekend. Others simply want to get in one more healthy supercross ride before the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts. But for others, this race could be huge. Riders such as Brandon Hartranft and Josh Osby are making their respective cases for earning looks from factory teams for next year. Hartranft has five finishes inside the top ten this season, including the last two East rounds in Nashville and East Rutherford. Osby was forced into the LCQ in Atlanta (which he won although he DNF’d in the main), but had two back-to-back top ten finishes in Daytona and Indianapolis. While he hasn’t had the results he’s wanted, he has the ability to go fast and has put it on display several times throughout the season. Jacob Hayes is out for this weekend but is another rider that has made a solid statement of his own. He’s finished in the top ten three times and has ran near the front on several occasions. –Kendra

Osby Rich Shepherd