A wild, unpredictable season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will close this Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But before we tie a bow around it all, there are still a few things to work out—specifically the 450SX and 250SX East and West Region titles.
Let’s see how the title scenarios break down for this Saturday!
450SX
Cooper Webb enters the weekend with a 23-point lead over Eli Tomac and will likely clinch his first 450 title on Saturday. But, anything can happen in racing, so let’s examine what exactly he needs to do to clinch.
[Note: Every other rider except Tomac has been mathematically eliminated from winning the title.]
Tiebreaker
This belongs to Webb. The tiebreaker is determined by most wins on the season, and since Webb currently has seven and Tomac has five, there is no way for Tomac to catch Webb in terms of wins.
Webb Wins the Title If…
If he finishes 20th or better, he wins the championship—no matter what Tomac does.
Tomac Wins the Title If…
If he wins the race, and Webb finishes 21st or worse, Tomac wins the championship. There’s a 24-point gap between first and 21st.
If Tomac finishes second in the main event…
Webb wins the title, even if he fails to qualify for the main event, as he holds a 23-point lead entering Vegas and he holds the tie-breaker. Second place awards 23 points.
250SX East and West Region
The Dave Coombs East/West Showdown will serve as the final round of the season for both the 250SX East and West Regions. Heat races will be divided by East and West, then the LCQ will combine each coast for the final four spots in the main event. In the main event, all of the riders will race together and score points together. In other words, the winner of the Showdown gets 26 points just like always. Second gets 23 points just like always. Regardless of coast, each rider is scored the same.
250SX West Region
Adam Cianciarulo enters the weekend with an eight-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis.
[Note: Every other rider has been mathematically eliminated from winning the title.]
Tiebreaker
This belongs to AC. He has five wins on the season while Ferrandis only has two.
AC Wins The Title If…
If he finishes fifth or better, he wins the championship—no matter what Ferrandis does.
Ferrandis Wins The Title If…
If he wins the race, and AC finishes sixth or worse, Ferrandis wins the championship. There’s a nine-point gap between first and sixth.
Other Scenarios
Ferrandis FINISHES SECOND…
AC would need to finish ninth or better to clinch the title.
Ferrandis FINISHES THIRD…
AC would need to finish tenth or better to clinch the title.
Ferrandis FINISHES FOURTH…
AC would need to finish 12th or better to clinch the title.
Ferrandis FINISHES FIFTH…
AC would need to finish 13th or better to clinch the title.
Ferrandis FINISHES SIXTH…
AC would need to finish 14th or better to clinch the title.
And so on…
250SX East Region
Chase Sexton enters the weekend with a nine-point lead over Justin Cooper. Austin Forkner is mathematically still alive as he sits 22 points back of Sexton, but he will not race this weekend due to a torn ACL.
[Note: Every other rider has been mathematically eliminated from winning the title.]
Tiebreaker
This belongs to Sexton. While he only has one win, and Cooper could tie him with a win this weekend, Sexton has more second place finishes (three to one), which is used if riders tie with main event wins.
Sexton Wins The Title If…
If he finishes sixth or better, he wins the championship—no matter what Cooper does.
Cooper Wins The Title If…
If he wins the race, and Sexton finishes seventh or worse, Cooper wins the championship. There’s a ten-point gap between first and seventh.
Other Scenarios
Cooper FINISHES SECOND…
Sexton would need to finish ninth or better to clinch the title.
Cooper FINISHES THIRD…
Sexton would need to finish tenth or better to clinch the title.
Cooper FINISHES FOURTH…
Sexton would need to finish 11th or better to clinch the title.
Cooper FINISHES FIFTH…
Sexton would need to finish 12th or better to clinch the title.
Cooper FINISHES SIXTH…
Sexton would need to finish 13th or better to clinch the title.
And so on…