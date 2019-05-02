Pro Circuit Releases 2019 RM-Z250 Race Piston

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to announce the 2019 RM-Z250 High-Compression Piston is now available and ready to increase performance for the new 250 Suzuki model. Pro Circuit High-Compression Pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. These piston kits are manufactured by JE Pistons and are designed for exceptional performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine part for serious racers.

