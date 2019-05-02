Monster Energy Factory Yamaha announced today that Josh Grant will miss the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale this Saturday in Las Vegas. According to the team, Grant injured his leg and ribs in a training crash on Wednesday at the test track in Southern California.

Grant was signed earlier this year to fill-in for the injured Aaron Plessinger. After a sluggish start to his campaign, Grant had improved over the last two rounds, finishing ninth (Denver) and eighth (East Rutherford). With Justin Barcia also out for the weekend, the team will have no riders competing in Las Vegas.

“This was not the phone call you want to get, however, it is the sad part of the game,” said team manager Jim Perry in a team statement. “What a bummer for Josh Grant and the whole team. Josh has been making improvements each week with two strong top-10 finishes in the previous events. He has been working hard to finish the supercross series on a high note and it’s a shame that he will be sidelined for the finale.”

Grant’s status for the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown on May 18 is unknown at this time.