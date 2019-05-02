Head over to Road2Recovery.com to donate to the recovery efforts of some of the athletes below, as well as other behind-the-scenes industry folks who make racing possible.

450SX

JASON ANDERSON – ARM, RIBS, LIVER, LUNG, BACK | OUT

Comment: Jason Anderson is getting ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after breaking his arm and some ribs, lacerating his liver, sustaining a partially collapsed lung, and injuring his back while practicing for supercross.

JUSTIN BARCIA – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Barcia, who’s been dealing with an injured shoulder, will miss this weekend but will be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Bloss hopes to be back for the High Point National after tearing his ACL before the start of the supercross season.

AJ CATANZARO – VARIOUS | IN

Comment: Catanzaro broke two ribs, punctured a lung, separated a shoulder, and fractured his scapula and wrist in Houston. He’s in for Vegas.

TYLER ENTICKNAP – BACK, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Enticknap broke his sacrum and L5 vertebrae in Nashville. He’s had surgery and is out for Vegas.

VINCE FRIESE – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Friese tore his ACL in Arlington. He’s out for Vegas.

JOSH GRANT – RIBS, LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant injured his leg and two ribs while practicing during the week. He’s out for Vegas, leaving Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing with no riders for the weekend.

COLE MARTINEZ – FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Martinez will miss Vegas due to a broken femur suffered during qualifying in Indianapolis.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Although there is no return date set for Peick, he’s back riding and training after sustaining serious injuries at the Paris Supercross.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger broke his heel in Daytona and is out for the rest of supercross.

CHAD REED – RIBS, SCAPULA, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Reed had hoped to be back for Vegas after sustaining eight broken ribs, a broken scapula, and a collapsed lung in Seattle but he’s not ready to race again yet. He will again attend the race and will be a guest on the PulpMX/Racer X Live Show. If you’re a Reed fan don’t despair—on Instagram he teased the idea of racing a few nationals this summer.

MALCOLM STEWART – FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Stewart had hoped to be able to race in Vegas after breaking his femur in Glendale but he’s not ready to race yet. He’ll miss the action this weekend.

RONNIE STEWART – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Stewart will miss Vegas after suffering a concussion in Nashville.

DAKOTA TEDDER — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Tedder will miss the final round of the supercross due to a nagging wrist injury that has taken longer to heal than anticipated.

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Wilson crashed in Denver and sustained a shoulder injury and kidney contusion. He’s undergoing therapy and hopes to be back on the bike in two to three weeks.

250SX

JON AMES – FOREARM | OUT

Comment: Ames is out due to a compound fracture to his left radius and ulna.

JOEY CROWN — ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Crown is out for the season after dislocating his ankle.

WILSON FLEMING – FEMUR, CLAVICLE | OUT

Comment: Fleming is out for the season with a broken femur, clavicle, tibia, and fibula suffered in Atlanta.

AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Forkner tore his ACL during practice in Nashville. He attempted to race in East Rutherford but wasn’t able to continue after over jumping a single and hurting his knee. He had surgery and miss the rest of 2019.

JACOB HAYES – HAND | OUT

Comment: Hayes has been battling a hand injury for the last few races. The injury hasn’t improved and he’ll miss Vegas.

HUNTER LAWRENCE – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Lawrence is back on the bike and preparing for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after injuring his collarbone before the season.

JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT

Comment: Martin’s recovery is going well and he’s been cleared to ride a stationary bike after suffering a burst fracture to his vertebrae last year at the Muddy Creek National. He’s expected to be ready to go in 2020.

SHANE MCELRATH – BACK | OUT

Comment: McElrath, who has been out since Seattle with nerve pain in his back, should be ready to go for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

GAGE SCHEHR – LIVER, KIDNEY, LUNGS, BACK, RIBS, ARM | OUT

Comment: Schehr crashed in Seattle, was landed on, and sustained a lacerated liver and kidney, collapsed lungs, a damaged artery, five fractures in his spine, eight broken ribs, and a broken arm. He’s out for the season.

LANE SHAW – FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Shaw crashed while practicing motocross and broke his femur. He’s out for the season.

JORDON SMITH – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Smith injured his wrist early in the season and will miss the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

MARSHAL WELTIN – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Weltin will miss the rest of the season following a crash in Daytona that left him with a fractured clavicle and scapula, and partially torn labrum.

BLAKE WHARTON – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wharton is out for the season due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus suffered in Atlanta.