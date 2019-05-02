Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit To Provide On-Site Care at 2019 Pro Motocross

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—For nearly two decades the unsung heroes of the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit have provided a sense of security for competitors of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Today, MX Sports Pro Racing announces that the longstanding partnership between the world’s most prestigious off-road racing series and this one-of-a-kind on-site medical service will continue for the 2019 season, which will kick off in a matter of weeks on Saturday, May 18.

Led by Medical Director John “Doc” Bodnar, MD, and his Lead Physicians, Paul Reiman, MD, and Christopher Alexander, MD, this collection of health care professionals has been an invaluable asset to the well being of the exceptional athletes that thrill fans across the country in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit provides critical on-site medical care to competitors, event personnel, crew members, and more at all 12 rounds of the nationals, at no cost to its recipients. The custom-built, state-of-the-art hospital trailer is staffed with qualified and experienced medical personnel, features specialized equipment for the sport's unique injuries, and houses a trio of on-track safety vehicles that can respond immediately to any incident.

“The Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit stands alone in its ability to provide the very best medical service available to the athletes that compete at motocross’ highest level. Our ability to respond to any incident instantaneously, and the expertise our personnel possess for the unique treatment necessary for these riders, provides an overwhelming peace of mind for the competitors and allows them to focus on their on-track efforts,” said Tom Carson, Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit chief of staff. “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with MX Sports Pro Racing for the 2019 season, as it will allow us to maintain this crucial and complementary service to the participants of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.”

An integral component of the overall services provided by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit is its vital Concussion Program. Led by Dr. Reiman, this initiative has been at the forefront of concussion research in the sport of motocross since its inception. Each year, Dr. Reiman works alongside leading research organizations to better understand the dynamics of concussions and their occurrence in motocross, which has led to groundbreaking treatment, testing standards, and advances in head protection for not only the riders competing at the professional level, but across the industry.

The 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship begins with the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday, May 18, from Prairie City OHV Park in Rancho Cordova, California.

