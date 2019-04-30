Husqvarna Announces 2020 Motocross and Cross-Country Lineup | by: Press Release

Murrieta, CA—Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the launch of the MY20 motocross and cross-country range—nine premium minicycle and full-size motocross machines and three cross-country models that feature carefully considered developments targeted at further improving the pioneering European manufacturer’s cutting-edge off-road line-up. Following on from the introduction of the revolutionary MY19 motocross models, Husqvarna Motorcycles engineers have continued to refine the handling, aesthetics and overall performance of the FC and TC models. Delivering functional improvements, the entire motocross range yet again offers state-of-the-art technologies with premium, high-end componentry.

Continuing to develop motorcycles that are more agile, more powerful and more ergonomically advanced, the MY20 range sees upgrades to the FC 250, FC 350, FC 450 4-strokes and TC 125 and TC 250 2-stroke machines, as well as to the TC 50. Notably, the entire motocross range features striking new graphics that offer a modern-day salute to the brand’s rich racing history. The cross-country range, based on the advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke motocross motorcycles, has been equally equipped for 2020 and sees the continued development of 2-stroke technology by proudly introducing the 2020 TX 300i, now with electronic fuel injection, ensuring unmatched performance and ease of use. This exciting new machine rounds out the line-up, which includes the 4-stroke FX 350 and FX 450.

The list of MY20 technical highlights includes a new additional interchangeable airbox cover for optimized airflow on all FC models. Focused on delivering optimum efficiency, all models enjoy progressive bodywork for optimized ergonomics together with chromoly steel frames that ensure precisely engineered flex characteristics and Husqvarna Motorcycles’ innovative 2-piece composite subframe. WP XACT suspension ensures accurate and responsive handling in all conditions thanks to progressive settings and the AER front fork technology. High-end components guarantee all models deliver class leading performance with CNC machined triple clamps on all full-size models, Magura hydraulic clutch system, ProTaper handlebars, Brembo brake calipers, and high-performance discs as standard. All 4-stroke models are equipped with electric start as well as traction and launch control. Technical Highlights MY20 NEW TX 300i with electronic fuel injection

Additional interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimized airflow

Striking new graphics as a modern-day salute to Husqvarna’s racing heritage

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

Chromoly steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative 2-piece composite subframe design

Progressive setting on the WP XACT forks with AER technology

WP XACT shock featuring progressive setting

CNC machined triple clamps on full-size models

Magura hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

Brembo calipers & high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control

Traction & launch control with advanced settings [4-strokes]

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism & ODI grips offering easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

Gearboxes produced by PANKL Featuring the same level of quality and much of the same technology found in the successful full-size motocross models, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ minicycle range continues to offer up-and-coming youngsters of all skill levels a comprehensive line-up of premium quality bikes. Giving all new minicycles striking new graphics, for MY20 Husqvarna Motorcycles engineers also focused their attentions on the TC 50, fitting it with a new lightweight, cast aluminum swingarm.