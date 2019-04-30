Husqvarna Announces 2020 Motocross and Cross-Country Lineup
Murrieta, CA—Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the launch of the MY20 motocross and cross-country range—nine premium minicycle and full-size motocross machines and three cross-country models that feature carefully considered developments targeted at further improving the pioneering European manufacturer’s cutting-edge off-road line-up.
Following on from the introduction of the revolutionary MY19 motocross models, Husqvarna Motorcycles engineers have continued to refine the handling, aesthetics and overall performance of the FC and TC models. Delivering functional improvements, the entire motocross range yet again offers state-of-the-art technologies with premium, high-end componentry.
58854_FC_450_2020 58852_FC_450_2020 58848_FC_350_2020 58846_FC_350_2020 58837_FC_250_2020 58836_FC_250_2020 58843_TC_250_2020 58830_TC_125_2020 58828_TC_125_2020
Continuing to develop motorcycles that are more agile, more powerful and more ergonomically advanced, the MY20 range sees upgrades to the FC 250, FC 350, FC 450 4-strokes and TC 125 and TC 250 2-stroke machines, as well as to the TC 50. Notably, the entire motocross range features striking new graphics that offer a modern-day salute to the brand’s rich racing history.
The cross-country range, based on the advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke motocross motorcycles, has been equally equipped for 2020 and sees the continued development of 2-stroke technology by proudly introducing the 2020 TX 300i, now with electronic fuel injection, ensuring unmatched performance and ease of use. This exciting new machine rounds out the line-up, which includes the 4-stroke FX 350 and FX 450.
58952_TX_300i_2020 58950_TX_300i_2020 58964_FX_450_2020 58949_TX_300i_2020 58958_FX_350_2020 58951_TX_300i_2020 58961_FX_450_2020 58963_FX_450_2020 58965_FX_450_2020 58955_FX_350_2020 58957_FX_350_2020 58959_FX_350_2020
The list of MY20 technical highlights includes a new additional interchangeable airbox cover for optimized airflow on all FC models. Focused on delivering optimum efficiency, all models enjoy progressive bodywork for optimized ergonomics together with chromoly steel frames that ensure precisely engineered flex characteristics and Husqvarna Motorcycles’ innovative 2-piece composite subframe.
WP XACT suspension ensures accurate and responsive handling in all conditions thanks to progressive settings and the AER front fork technology. High-end components guarantee all models deliver class leading performance with CNC machined triple clamps on all full-size models, Magura hydraulic clutch system, ProTaper handlebars, Brembo brake calipers, and high-performance discs as standard. All 4-stroke models are equipped with electric start as well as traction and launch control.
Technical Highlights MY20
- NEW TX 300i with electronic fuel injection
- Additional interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimized airflow
- Striking new graphics as a modern-day salute to Husqvarna’s racing heritage
- Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics
- Chromoly steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics
- Innovative 2-piece composite subframe design
- Progressive setting on the WP XACT forks with AER technology
- WP XACT shock featuring progressive setting
- CNC machined triple clamps on full-size models
- Magura hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition
- Brembo calipers & high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control
- Traction & launch control with advanced settings [4-strokes]
- Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical
- Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery
- ProTaper handlebar
- Progressive throttle mechanism & ODI grips offering easy grip mounting
- Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels
- Gearboxes produced by PANKL
Featuring the same level of quality and much of the same technology found in the successful full-size motocross models, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ minicycle range continues to offer up-and-coming youngsters of all skill levels a comprehensive line-up of premium quality bikes. Giving all new minicycles striking new graphics, for MY20 Husqvarna Motorcycles engineers also focused their attentions on the TC 50, fitting it with a new lightweight, cast aluminum swingarm.
57309_TC50_2020 57412_TC50_2020 57413_TC50_2020 57310_TC65_2020 57416_TC65_2020 57417_TC65_2020 56865_85_TC_90de_ri_MY20 56868_85_TC_ri_front_MY20 56869_85_TC_ri_rear_MY20
The MY20 motocross line-up is complimented by Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Functional Apparel Off-Road Collection and Accessories. Ensuring that riders of all abilities and ages are fully prepared for their next ride, the Off-Road Clothing Collection is a complete range of protective equipment that takes into account the unique challenges of off-road riding. All products deliver comfort, durability, and style while featuring many innovative technical features.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Accessories allow motocross riders to customize, protect, and further improve the performance of all TC and FC models. As well as an extensive range of engine upgrade options for both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, the Accessories range covers graphics, wheels, suspension, brakes, and much more.
The new MY20 motocross range is available worldwide at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. For all details on pricing and availability, please visit your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer or www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.