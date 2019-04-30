Dean Wilson To Appear On Live <em> The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

Corona, CA—Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Dean Wilson will be a guest at the live showing of The Whiskey Throttle Show on May 10. If you’re in the Southern California area be sure to come hang out.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Dean? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

The show posts on Friday and you can listen on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com, www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will also be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Purchase your tax-deductible tickets to the next live show on May 10 with Dean Wilson at www.road2recovery.com or at the door. Limited seats available! $20 donation per seat and 100 percent of proceeds go to Road 2 Recovery… Free 805 beer and pizza with entry! Doors open at 5:00 and show starts at 6:30.