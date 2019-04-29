Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

April 29, 2019 7:40am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 16 (of 17) - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford - 450SX Main Event

- East Rutherford, NJ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Cooper Webb 52.50723 LapsNewport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Zach Osborne 52.847+03.701Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 450
3Eli Tomac 51.964+09.076Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
4Blake Baggett 52.293+13.503Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Marvin Musquin 52.497+17.802La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Ken Roczen 52.731+19.803Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
7Joey Savatgy 52.936+34.441Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX
8Josh Grant 54.063+48.760Riverside, CA Yamaha YZ450F
9Cole Seely 53.081+54.375Newbury Park, CA Honda CRF450
10Justin Hill 53.77622 LapsYoncalla, OR Suzuki RM-Z450
11Tyler Bowers 54.228+07.108Danville, KY Kawasaki KX
12Kyle Chisholm 55.222+11.597Clearwater, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
13Justin Brayton 53.931+18.646Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
14Ryan Breece 55.001+21.261Coeur D' Alene, ID Yamaha YZ450F
15Ben LaMay 55.620+25.435Anchorage, AK Honda CRF450
16Henry Miller 56.017+33.403Rochester, MN KTM 450 SX-F
17Justin Starling 56.461+37.569Deland, FL Husqvarna FC 450
18Chris Blose 56.088+47.125Phoenix, AZ Husqvarna FC 450
19Alex Ray 56.01921 LapsJackson, TN Suzuki RM-Z450
20Theodore Pauli 57.00420 LapsEdwardsville, IL Kawasaki KX
21Carlen Gardner 56.760+13.713Paso Robles, CA Honda CRF450
22Justin Bogle 53.9206 LapsCushing, OK KTM 450 SX-F FE
Full Results

East Rutherford - 250SX East Main Event

- East Rutherford, NJ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Chase Sexton 53.38917 LapsLa Moille, IL Honda CRF250
2Mitchell Oldenburg 53.809+07.444Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F
3Justin Cooper 53.576+10.029Cold Spring Harbor, NY Yamaha YZ250F
4Martin Davalos 53.602+17.370Quito, Ecuador Kawasaki KX250F
5Brandon Hartranft 54.432+23.585Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
6Kyle Peters 54.762+28.614Greensboro, NC Suzuki Rm-z250
7Alex Martin 55.209+29.816Millville, MN Suzuki Rm-z250
8Jordan Bailey 55.236+33.173Orlando, FL Husqvarna FC 250
9Lorenzo Locurcio 55.178+45.798Venezuela Kawasaki KX250
10Anthony Rodriguez 55.351+52.080Caracacus, Venezuela Honda CRF250
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC358
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO335
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France327
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany300
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA274
6Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom223
7Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA208
8Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA194
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK158
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY154
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL174
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY165
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO152
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador134
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX128
6Alex Martin Millville, MN121
7Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ118
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC115
9Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX108
10Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL91
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL208
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France200
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK163
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL145
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA128
6Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA128
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA128
8Shane McElrath Canton, NC123
9Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ119
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT100
Full Standings

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (AX Tour)

Round 3  - Sarnia, ON

450 Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderBrand
1stCole ThompsonKTM
2ndDakota AlixKTM
3rdMatt GoerkeKawasaki
4thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha
5thPhil NicolettiYamaha

250 Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderBrand
1stDylan WrightHonda
2ndTanner WardKTM
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha
4thBrad NaudittHusqvarna
5thMarco CannellaYamaha

450 Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPointsBrand
1stCole Thompson87KTM
2ndPhil Nicoletti78Yamaha
3rdMatt Goerke75Kawasaki
4thCade Clason61Husqvarna
5thShawn Maffenbeier59Yamaha

250 Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPointsBrand
1stDylan Wright79Honda
2ndLuke Renzland71Yamaha
3rdMarco Cannella71Yamaha
4thBrad Nauditt68Husqvarna
5thTyler Medaglia64Kawasaki

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Round 4 - Cajun National Enduro - Forest Hill, LA

Pro Class Overall

Overall ResultsRiderBrand
1stGrant BaylorKTM
2ndSteward BaylorKTM
3rdRussell BobbittKTM
4thEvan SmithHusqvarna
5thThorn DevlinGas Gas

Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM80
2ndRussell BobbittKTM76
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna60
4thMike WitkowskiBeta45
5thGrant BaylorKTM44

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 18) 

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy216
2Tim Gajser Slovenia197
3Gautier Paulin France150
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania138
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium133
6Clement Desalle Belgium128
7Jeremy Seewer Switzerland113
8Shaun Simpson United Kingdom101
9Julien Lieber Belgium93
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands76
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark170
2Jorge Prado Spain150
3Henry Jacobi Germany147
4Ben Watson United Kingdom129
5Jago Geerts Belgium125
6Tom Vialle France121
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa107
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom89
9Mitchell Evans Australia89
10Davy Pootjes Netherlands76
Full Standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 4 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC110
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV97
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC87
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC80
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT62
6Josh Strang Australia59
7 Cookeville, TN49
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT46
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN43
10Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA43
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT120
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN85
3 Jefferson, GA77
4Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
5 New Zealand55
6 Millville, NJ53
7Austin Lee Bedford, IN52
8Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA48
9 Sumter, SC44
10 Landrum, SC44
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL110
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL98
3 Melrose, FL72
4 West Sunbury, PA64
5 Indianola, PA58
6 Waterford Works, NJ47
7 Lynnville, IN46
8 Fife Lake, MI41
9 Trenton, MO34
10 Travelers Rest, SC34
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia111
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH105
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC88
4 New Zealand65
5 Mchenry, MD60
6 Bridgeton, NJ54
7 Birchrunville, PA49
8Korie Steede Beloit, OH48
9 Knoxville, TN43
10 Bloomington, IN42
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 5

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM125
2ndDante OliveiraKTM102
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna81
4thZach BellKawasaki71
5thDalton  ShireyHusqvarna65

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHayden MellrossKTM152
2ndLuke CloutKTM147
3rdKirk GibbsYamaha145
4thTodd WatersHusqvarna143
5thJesse DobsonHusqvarna141

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddYamaha170
2ndJay WilsonYamaha142
3rdAaron TantiYamaha133
4thKyle WebsterHonda126
5thNathan CrawfordYamaha122

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM157
2ndRhys BuddHonda152
3rdMaximus PurvisYamaha140
4thMason SemmensKTM125
5thJack KukasYamaha113

Dutch Masters

Through Round 1

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna50
2ndGautier PaulinYamaha44
3rdMax AnstieKTM38
4thGlenn ColdenhoffKTM32
5thPaus JonassHusqvarna32

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki50
2ndJago GeertsYamaha40
3rdAdam SterryKawasaki31
4thJed BeatonHusqvarna27
5thKade WalkerHusqvarna26

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDEnduroCrossWomen’s
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike