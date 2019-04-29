Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 16 (of 17) - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford - 450SX Main Event
Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Cooper Webb
|52.507
|23 Laps
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Zach Osborne
|52.847
|+03.701
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|51.964
|+09.076
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|4
|Blake Baggett
|52.293
|+13.503
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|52.497
|+17.802
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Ken Roczen
|52.731
|+19.803
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|52.936
|+34.441
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX
|8
|Josh Grant
|54.063
|+48.760
|Riverside, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Cole Seely
|53.081
|+54.375
|Newbury Park, CA
|Honda CRF450
|10
|Justin Hill
|53.776
|22 Laps
|Yoncalla, OR
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|11
|Tyler Bowers
|54.228
|+07.108
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|55.222
|+11.597
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|13
|Justin Brayton
|53.931
|+18.646
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|14
|Ryan Breece
|55.001
|+21.261
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|Yamaha YZ450F
|15
|Ben LaMay
|55.620
|+25.435
|Anchorage, AK
|Honda CRF450
|16
|Henry Miller
|56.017
|+33.403
|Rochester, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Justin Starling
|56.461
|+37.569
|Deland, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|18
|Chris Blose
|56.088
|+47.125
|Phoenix, AZ
|Husqvarna FC 450
|19
|Alex Ray
|56.019
|21 Laps
|Jackson, TN
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|20
|Theodore Pauli
|57.004
|20 Laps
|Edwardsville, IL
|Kawasaki KX
|21
|Carlen Gardner
|56.760
|+13.713
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF450
|22
|Justin Bogle
|53.920
|6 Laps
|Cushing, OK
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
East Rutherford - 250SX East Main Event
Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Chase Sexton
|53.389
|17 Laps
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|2
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|53.809
|+07.444
|Alvord, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|53.576
|+10.029
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Martin Davalos
|53.602
|+17.370
|Quito, Ecuador
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|54.432
|+23.585
|Brick, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Kyle Peters
|54.762
|+28.614
|Greensboro, NC
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|7
|Alex Martin
|55.209
|+29.816
|Millville, MN
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|8
|Jordan Bailey
|55.236
|+33.173
|Orlando, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|55.178
|+45.798
|Venezuela
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Anthony Rodriguez
|55.351
|+52.080
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|Honda CRF250
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|358
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|335
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|327
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|300
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|274
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|223
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|208
|8
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|194
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|158
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|154
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|174
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|165
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|152
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|134
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|128
|6
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|121
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|118
|8
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|115
|9
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|108
|10
|Jordan Bailey
|Orlando, FL
|91
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|208
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|200
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|163
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|145
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|128
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|128
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|128
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|123
|9
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|119
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|100
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (AX Tour)
Round 3 - Sarnia, ON
450 Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|2nd
|Dakota Alix
|KTM
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|5th
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
250 Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|2nd
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|4th
|Brad Nauditt
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
450 Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|Brand
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|87
|KTM
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|78
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|75
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Cade Clason
|61
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|59
|Yamaha
250 Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|Brand
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|79
|Honda
|2nd
|Luke Renzland
|71
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Marco Cannella
|71
|Yamaha
|4th
|Brad Nauditt
|68
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|64
|Kawasaki
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Round 4 - Cajun National Enduro - Forest Hill, LA
Pro Class Overall
|Overall Results
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|3rd
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|4th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Gas Gas
Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|80
|2nd
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|76
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|60
|4th
|Mike Witkowski
|Beta
|45
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|44
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 18)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|216
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|197
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|150
|4
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|138
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|133
|6
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|128
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|113
|8
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|101
|9
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|93
|10
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|76
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|170
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|150
|3
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|147
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|129
|5
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|125
|6
|Tom Vialle
|France
|121
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|107
|8
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|89
|9
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|89
|10
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|76
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 4 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|110
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|97
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|87
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|80
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|62
|6
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|59
|7
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|49
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|46
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|43
|10
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|43
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|120
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|85
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|77
|4
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|55
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|53
|7
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|52
|8
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|48
|9
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|44
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|44
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|110
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|98
|3
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|4
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|64
|5
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|58
|6
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|7
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|8
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|41
|9
|Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
|10
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|111
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|105
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|88
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|65
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|60
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|54
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|49
|8
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|48
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|43
|10
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|42
WORCS
Through Round 5
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|125
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|102
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|81
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|71
|5th
|Dalton Shirey
|Husqvarna
|65
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 3
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|152
|2nd
|Luke Clout
|KTM
|147
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|Yamaha
|145
|4th
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|143
|5th
|Jesse Dobson
|Husqvarna
|141
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Yamaha
|170
|2nd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|142
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|133
|4th
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|126
|5th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|122
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|157
|2nd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|152
|3rd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|140
|4th
|Mason Semmens
|KTM
|125
|5th
|Jack Kukas
|Yamaha
|113
Dutch Masters
Through Round 1
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|50
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|Yamaha
|44
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|38
|4th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|32
|5th
|Paus Jonass
|Husqvarna
|32
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|50
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|40
|3rd
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|31
|4th
|Jed Beaton
|Husqvarna
|27
|5th
|Kade Walker
|Husqvarna
|26
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Women’s
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike