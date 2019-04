The much-hyped Zach Osborne from the off-season finally hit the track at round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in New Jersey, with the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna rookie finally showing the stuff to battle the best in the game toe-to-toe. Zach has been okay this year, but this round was much more like it.

Jason Weigandt asked him what changed following his first career 450SX podium in East Rutherford.