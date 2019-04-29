Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: East Rutherford

April 29, 2019 3:30pm
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a complete review of East Rutherford SX including some talk of Weege now getting some real friends, our live show Friday night, Webb’s win, Wacko, Forkner/Sexton, and more.

