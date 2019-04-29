Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Coverage of Las Vegas Supercross Will Air on USA Network

April 29, 2019 10:50am
Coverage of Las Vegas Supercross Will Air on USA Network

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is switching networks for the final round of the championship this Saturday in Las Vegas. The good news? It will still air live.

Due to coverage of the NHL Playoffs on NBC Sports Network, coverage of Las Vegas is moving to USA Network. The race will air live beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA and the NBC Sports Gold app. 

Race Day Live! will still air on NBC Sports Gold app, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Below is the full schedule for Saturday: 

Las Vegas

- Las Vegas, NV

* all times
QualifyingMay 4 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowMay 4 - 10:00pmon usa-network
Night ShowMay 4 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Supercross TV Schedule