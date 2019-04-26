Win a Day with TiLube Honda and Leatt at the Las Vegas Supercross

CAPE TOWN, South Africa—Leatt has teamed up with the TiLube Honda Racing Team to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a winner and their guest to spend the day with the team at the Supercross event at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on May 4, 2019.

This prize not only includes return flights and hotel accommodation for both the winner and guest, but they will also be given team apparel to wear all weekend, will be taken on a track walk and sit in the stands to listen in on headphones, a trackside pass at the Las Vegas event, Leatt casuals and swag, as well as a team jersey signed by members Blake Wharton, Steven Clarke, and Anthony Rodriguez.

To enter this exciting giveaway, simply comment on Leatt’s Facebook post here or Instagram post here and tell them who you would like to take with you to experience this memorable day. Remember to also follow Leatt on Facebook and Instagram, as well as TiLube Honda Racing Team on Facebook and Instagram to qualify.

This giveaway is only open to residents of the United States.

Terms and conditions apply (view them here). The winner will be announced on Monday, April 29, 2019.

For more information, visit www.leatt.com.