Husqvarna Announces 2020 Functional Off-Road Apparel Collection

Murrieta, CA—Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the launch of the new Functional Off-Road Apparel Collection—a complete range of apparel and protective equipment that takes into account the unique challenges of off-road riding. Ensuring motocross, off-road newcomers, and seasoned pros alike are fully prepared for their next ride as all products offer innovative technical features for increased levels of comfort, durability, and protection.

Featuring two adult collections for motocross and off-road, one kids line as well as supermoto leathers, the Functional Apparel Off-road Collection ensures that all riders can be truly prepared for their next ride. By understanding the needs of today’s off-road riders, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ latest gear offers premium quality, functional protection and style.

Moto 9 Mips Gotland Helmet

Ride harder and longer without fatigue knowing that the Moto 9 Mips Gotland Helmet is packed full of protection related technology. Mixing security, comfort, and style, the race-winning Gotland Helmet is finished with an eye-catching, Swedish inspired design. Made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Bell.