Husqvarna Announces 2020 Functional Off-Road Apparel Collection

April 26, 2019 3:30pm
Murrieta, CA—Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the launch of the new Functional Off-Road Apparel Collection—a complete range of apparel and protective equipment that takes into account the unique challenges of off-road riding. Ensuring motocross, off-road newcomers, and seasoned pros alike are fully prepared for their next ride as all products offer innovative technical features for increased levels of comfort, durability, and protection. 

Featuring two adult collections for motocross and off-road, one kids line as well as supermoto leathers, the Functional Apparel Off-road Collection ensures that all riders can be truly prepared for their next ride. By understanding the needs of today’s off-road riders, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ latest gear offers premium quality, functional protection and style. 

Moto 9 Mips Gotland Helmet

Ride harder and longer without fatigue knowing that the Moto 9 Mips Gotland Helmet is packed full of protection related technology. Mixing security, comfort, and style, the race-winning Gotland Helmet is finished with an eye-catching, Swedish inspired design. Made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Bell.

  • 56212_3HS20000640X_MOTO_9_MIPS_GOTLAND_HELMET_SEITENANSICHT
  • 56211_3HS20000640X_MOTO_9_MIPS_GOTLAND_HELMET_CLOSE_UP
  • 56213_3HS20000660X_KIDS_RAILED_HELMET_45_GRAD

Gotland Jacket

This lightweight jacket is a go-to item for all riders. The Gotland Jacket’s high levels of comfort mean it is a take anywhere, use anytime, item that’s designed to be the ultimate ride companion. 

  • 56194_3HS20000580X_GOTLAND_JACKET_FRONT
  • 56192_3HS20000580X_GOTLAND_JACKET_CLOSE_UP_1
  • 56191_3HS20000580X_GOTLAND_JACKET_BACK

Gotland Pants

Designed to offer ride-long comfort, the Gotland Pants stand up to the elements while ensuring excellent freedom of movement. Comfortable no matter the weather, the Gotland Pants feature perforated ventilation zones that maximise cooling. 

  • 56183_3HS20000550X_GOTLAND_PANTS_FRONT
  • 56180_3HS20000550X_GOTLAND_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_1
  • 56181_3HS20000550X_GOTLAND_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_2
  • 56182_3HS20000550X_GOTLAND_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_3

Gotland WP Jacket & Gotland WP Pants

No ride should be cut short when the weather turns bad, which is exactly why the Gotland WP Jacket and WP Pants can be relied on to keep the enjoyment going, and the rain out. Robust fabrics, intelligent design and lightweight construction combine to create a waterproof and non-restrictive outer barrier that ensures riders are fully prepared for the worst of the weather.

  • 56149_3HS20000570X_GOTLAND_WP_PANTS_FRONT
  • 56146_3HS20000570X_GOTLAND_WP_PANTS_BACK
  • 56150_3HS20000590X_GOTLAND_WP_JACKET_BACK
  • 56152_3HS20000590X_GOTLAND_WP_JACKET_CLOSE_UP_2
  • 56153_3HS20000590X_GOTLAND_WP_JACKET_FRONT
  • 56151_3HS20000590X_GOTLAND_WP_JACKET_CLOSE_UP_1
  • 56147_3HS20000570X_GOTLAND_WP_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_1
  • 56148_3HS20000570X_GOTLAND_WP_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_2

Railed Jersey

Understanding how important it is for a rider to be free from restraints and thick, heavy materials, the Railed Jersey offers maximum breathability together with minimal weight—allowing unrestricted movement no matter how challenging the competition.

  • 56165_3HS20000500X_RAILED_SHIRT_BLUE_FRONT
  • 56158_3HS20000490X_RAILED_SHIRT_YELLOW_BACK
  • 56164_3HS20000500X_RAILED_SHIRT_BLUE_CLOSE_UP_3
  • 56160_3HS20000490X_RAILED_SHIRT_YELLOW_FRONT
  • 56159_3HS20000490X_RAILED_SHIRT_YELLOW_CLOSE_UP_1
  • 56163_3HS20000500X_RAILED_SHIRT_BLUE_CLOSE_UP_2_1

Railed Pants

Subtle styling on the outside and reassuringly comfortable on the inside, with triple-stitched abrasion-resistant nylon the RAILED PANTS offer complete protection and a comfortable fit.

  • 56184_3HS20000560X_RAILED_PANTS_BACK
  • 56190_3HS20000560X_RAILED_PANTS_FRONT
  • 56189_3HS20000560X_RAILED_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_6
  • 56188_3HS20000560X_RAILED_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_5
  • 56185_3HS20000560X_RAILED_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_1
  • 56187_3HS20000560X_RAILED_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_3
  • 56186_3HS20000560X_RAILED_PANTS_CLOSE_UP_2

Neck Brace GPX 3.5

Remove doubts surrounding unwanted neck injuries with the Neck Brace GPX 3.5. Weighing less than 500 grams, the brace protects against heavy impact energies during a crash to ensure ultimate peace of mind. Made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Leatt.

  • 56220_3HS20002120X_NECK_BRACE_BACK
  • 56222_3HS20002120X_NECK_BRACE_FRONT
  • 56221_3HS20002120X_NECK_BRACE_CLOSE_UP

Kids Railed Jersey & Kids Railed Pant

Allowing youngsters to look, feel and perform exactly the way they want. The Kids Railed Jersey & Pant is packed with performance with intelligent materials, designed and optimized specifically for kids.

  • 56170_3HS20000530X_KIDS_RAILED_SHIRT_BACK
  • 56176_3HS20000530X_KIDS_RAILED_SHIRT_FRONT
  • 56173_3HS20000530X_KIDS_RAILED_SHIRT_CLOSE_UP_3
  • 56175_3HS20000530X_KIDS_RAILED_SHIRT_CLOSE_UP_5
  • 56174_3HS20000530X_KIDS_RAILED_SHIRT_CLOSE_UP_4
  • 56171_3HS20000530X_KIDS_RAILED_SHIRT_CLOSE_UP_1

The new Functional Apparel Off-road Collection will be available at all Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers in May 2019. For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer, or visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.