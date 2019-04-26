Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 27, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live! from MetLife Stadium beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold will have live coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
East Rutherford
Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
* all times
|Qualifying
|April 27 - 11:00am
|on
|Night Show
|April 27 - 5:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|April 27 - 5:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|332
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|314
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|309
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|283
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|255
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|151
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|148
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|115
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|105
All times local.
|8:00 am – 8:30 am KTM Junior Racing Riders Meeting (KTM Trailer)
|8:30 am – 9:00 am Riders Track Walk
|9:00 am – 9:15 am Riders Meeting (Mandatory)
|9:15 am – 9:30 am Chapel Service
|10:00 am - 10:08 am 250SX Group C Free Practice
|10:10 am - 10:18 am 250SX Group B Free Practice
|10:20 am - 10:28 am 250SX Group A Free Practice
|10:30 am - 10:38 am 450SX Group A Free Practice
|10:40 am - 10:48 am 450SX Group B Free Practice
|10:50 am - 10:58 am 450SX Group C Free Practice
|11:05 am - 11:15 am 250SX Group B Qualifying
|11:20 am - 11:30 am 250SX Group C Qualifying
|11:35 am - 11:45 am 250SX Group A Qualifying
|11:50 am - 12:00 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
|12:05 pm - 12:15 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
|12:20 pm - 12:30 pm 450SX Group C Qualifying
|12:30 pm - 12:45 pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
|12:45 pm - 12:55 pm Promoter Track Walk 12:55 pm - 1:20 pm Track Maintenance
|1:20 pm – 1:30 pm 250SX Group C Qualifying
|1:35 pm – 1:45 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
|1:50 pm – 2:00 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
|2:05 pm – 2:15 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
|2:20 pm – 2:30 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
|2:35 pm – 2:45 pm 450SX Group C Qualifying
|2:45 pm – 3:00 pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
|3:00 pm – 3:10 pm Promoter Track Walk
|3:10 pm – 4:15 pm Track Maintenance
|4:30 pm – 5:06 pm Opening Ceremonies
|5:06 pm - 5:14 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|5:19 pm - 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|5:35 pm - 5:43 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|5:49 pm - 5:57 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|6:01 pm – 6:07 pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps – 15 Riders
|6:07 pm – 6:16 pm Track Maintenance
|6:16 pm - 6:23 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
|6:28 pm - 6:35 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
|6:35 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission
|6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap
|6:51 pm - 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
|7:08 pm – 7:18 pm 250SX Victory Circle
|7:18 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance
|7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap
|7:29 pm - 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
|7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle