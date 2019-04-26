Results Archive
How to Watch: East Rutherford Supercross

How to Watch East Rutherford Supercross

April 26, 2019 10:45am

Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 27, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live! from MetLife Stadium beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold will have live coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

East Rutherford

- East Rutherford, NJ

* all times
QualifyingApril 27 - 11:00amon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowApril 27 - 5:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowApril 27 - 5:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC332
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO314
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France309
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany283
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA255
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Austin Forkner Richards, MO151
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL148
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY144
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador115
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX105
Full Standings

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

8:00 am – 8:30 am KTM Junior Racing Riders Meeting (KTM Trailer) 
8:30 am – 9:00 am Riders Track Walk
9:00 am – 9:15 am Riders Meeting (Mandatory) 
9:15 am – 9:30 am Chapel Service 
10:00 am - 10:08 am 250SX Group C Free Practice 
10:10 am - 10:18 am 250SX Group B Free Practice 
10:20 am - 10:28 am 250SX Group A Free Practice 
10:30 am - 10:38 am 450SX Group A Free Practice 
10:40 am - 10:48 am 450SX Group B Free Practice 
10:50 am - 10:58 am 450SX Group C Free Practice 
11:05 am - 11:15 am 250SX Group B Qualifying 
11:20 am - 11:30 am 250SX Group C Qualifying 
11:35 am - 11:45 am 250SX Group A Qualifying 
11:50 am - 12:00 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 
12:05 pm - 12:15 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 
12:20 pm - 12:30 pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 
12:45 pm - 12:55 pm Promoter Track Walk 12:55 pm - 1:20 pm Track Maintenance 
1:20 pm – 1:30 pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 
1:35 pm – 1:45 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:50 pm – 2:00 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm – 2:15 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:20 pm – 2:30 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:35 pm – 2:45 pm 450SX Group C Qualifying
2:45 pm – 3:00 pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 
3:00 pm – 3:10 pm Promoter Track Walk 
3:10 pm – 4:15 pm Track Maintenance
4:30 pm – 5:06 pm Opening Ceremonies
5:06 pm - 5:14 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 
5:19 pm - 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
5:35 pm - 5:43 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
5:49 pm - 5:57 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
6:01 pm – 6:07 pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps – 15 Riders 
6:07 pm – 6:16 pm Track Maintenance 
6:16 pm - 6:23 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 
6:28 pm - 6:35 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
6:35 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission 
6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap 
6:51 pm - 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 
7:08 pm – 7:18 pm 250SX Victory Circle 
7:18 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance
7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap 
7:29 pm - 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle