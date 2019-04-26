Following a week off, Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns this Saturday for round 16 of the championship in East Rutherford, New Jersey. And you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the one and only day race on the 2019 schedule will take place this weekend.

Track walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the first free practice set for 10:00 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 11:05 a.m. EST with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. The first heat will kick off at 5:06 p.m. EST.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live! beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Gold. Live coverage will start at 5:00 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold.

Below is the full race day schedule.

East Rutherford Race Day Schedule