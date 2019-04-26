East Rutherford Is a Day Race, Here Is the Schedule
April 26, 2019 8:50am | by: Chase Stallo
Following a week off, Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns this Saturday for round 16 of the championship in East Rutherford, New Jersey. And you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the one and only day race on the 2019 schedule will take place this weekend.
Track walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the first free practice set for 10:00 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 11:05 a.m. EST with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. The first heat will kick off at 5:06 p.m. EST.
Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live! beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Gold. Live coverage will start at 5:00 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is the full race day schedule.
East Rutherford Race Day Schedule
|8:00 am – 8:30 am KTM Junior Racing Riders Meeting (KTM Trailer)
|8:30 am – 9:00 am Riders Track Walk
|9:00 am – 9:15 am Riders Meeting (Mandatory)
|9:15 am – 9:30 am Chapel Service
|10:00 am - 10:08 am 250SX Group C Free Practice
|10:10 am - 10:18 am 250SX Group B Free Practice
|10:20 am - 10:28 am 250SX Group A Free Practice
|10:30 am - 10:38 am 450SX Group A Free Practice
|10:40 am - 10:48 am 450SX Group B Free Practice
|10:50 am - 10:58 am 450SX Group C Free Practice
|11:05 am - 11:15 am 250SX Group B Qualifying
|11:20 am - 11:30 am 250SX Group C Qualifying
|11:35 am - 11:45 am 250SX Group A Qualifying
|11:50 am - 12:00 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
|12:05 pm - 12:15 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
|12:20 pm - 12:30 pm 450SX Group C Qualifying
|12:30 pm - 12:45 pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
|12:45 pm - 12:55 pm Promoter Track Walk 12:55 pm - 1:20 pm Track Maintenance
|1:20 pm – 1:30 pm 250SX Group C Qualifying
|1:35 pm – 1:45 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
|1:50 pm – 2:00 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
|2:05 pm – 2:15 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
|2:20 pm – 2:30 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
|2:35 pm – 2:45 pm 450SX Group C Qualifying
|2:45 pm – 3:00 pm KTM Junior Racing Practice
|3:00 pm – 3:10 pm Promoter Track Walk
|3:10 pm – 4:15 pm Track Maintenance
|4:30 pm – 5:06 pm Opening Ceremonies
|5:06 pm - 5:14 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|5:19 pm - 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|5:35 pm - 5:43 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|5:49 pm - 5:57 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
|6:01 pm – 6:07 pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps – 15 Riders
|6:07 pm – 6:16 pm Track Maintenance
|6:16 pm - 6:23 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
|6:28 pm - 6:35 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
|6:35 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission
|6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap
|6:51 pm - 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
|7:08 pm – 7:18 pm 250SX Victory Circle
|7:18 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance
|7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap
|7:29 pm - 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
|7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle