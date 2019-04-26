The Situation: 250SX The 250SX East region saw a shakeup of titanic proportions when Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner, who’d been dominating the series, missed Nashville after injuring his knee during practice. As a result, his big lead was reduced to just three points over GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton and seven over Monster Energy/Yamalub/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper. The remaining questions are: just how bad is Forkner’s knee still, and how will it affect his ability to perform in East Rutherford? We know Forkner is capable of winning—he’s got five on the season—but if his knee slows him down it could be the opening Sexton or Cooper need to plot a winning course in the East Region. –Aaron Hansel The Situation: 450SX It’s not looking good for anyone who isn’t named Cooper Webb right now. With just two races left, despite Eli Tomac’s recent brilliance, Webb has 18 points on second place and 23 points on Marvin Musquin in third. In other words, his bid for a championship is looking awfully good, and there’s even chance he could clinch the championship this weekend. If he wins in East Rutherford he’d have more wins than anyone in the series no matter what, which means the championship can end with a tie between Webb and Tomac and Webb would still win. So, if Webb wins this weekend and Tomac finishes in fifth or worse, it’s curtains on the season. –Hansel Running the Table Tomac’s had his struggles this season, but he’s looked fantastic in the previous two races, not unlike the Tomac we’ve seen go streaking rampages in the past. It’s probably a little too late as far as the title is concerned, but that doesn’t mean Tomac doesn’t want to close the season out in the best way possible by winning the final two rounds, starting this weekend. If he does, it’ll mark the third straight season in which he’s won more races than anyone but hasn’t secured a title. -Hansel Brayton Is Back When Justin Brayton got collected in a nasty crash in Seattle and left the stadium on the Alpinestars’ medical mule with a torn MCL and strained ACL, the initial thought was the he was done for the season. After all, those are pretty serious injuries, and he’d just landed on the stadium floor harder than a sack of Idaho Spuds heaved from the upper deck. But Brayton is apparently tougher than a pallet of pit bulls and has been back on the bike working on getting back to racing form. Look for Brayton to line back up again when racing reconvenes in East Rutherford. -Hansel

Brayton will be back in the gates tomorrow in East Rutherford. Rich Shepherd

The Return of Craig When Christian Craig fractured, then later dislocated, his thumb before the season started, he hoped he’d be ready to go for the beginning of the 250SX East Region in Minneapolis. Unfortunately the pain he endured in the race was simply too much, and Craig opted to take the necessary time to heal up properly. He’ll be back in East Rutherford though, and while he probably won’t be going for the win, he could help his teammate, Sexton, out if he’s able to finish in front of Forkner. We’ll see how it all plays out when the gate drops in MetLife Stadium. -Hansel Double Trouble We all know Forkner is coming in banged up to face off against a healthy Sexton and Cooper. But what we don’t know is which Marty Davalos will show up this weekend. He helped his teammate in Nashville by taking the win and securing Forkner as the sole points leader. Could he come up big this weekend for Forkner again by stealing a podium over one, or both, of his title threats? Sexton will have his GEICO Honda teammate Christian Craig back on the gate this weekend and Cooper will have his fast counterpart Mitchell Oldenburg as well. We're not saying this is going to be one team taking out another the entire race, but when the situation calls for it, we might see the lower-in-the-points teammate help their title-chasing teammate. –Mitch Kendra Climbing the Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Blake Baggett finished inside the top five in Arlington (4), Detroit (5), Atlanta (2), Daytona (4), and Indianapolis (2) but had finishes of 7-8-2-6 in his last four rounds. While he isn’t in the championship hunt, he might be able to sneak into the top pack and score himself another podium—or even another win. His teammate Justin Bogle (not in the championship hunt either) earned his first heat win of the season and a fourth-place overall in Denver, tying his best finish since a muddy round five in San Diego. Bogle has gotten more comfortable on the bike, better starts, and is in better shape than when the season began. If he continues to progress these last two rounds, he could earn his first podium of the season. With a technical track this weekend, watch for the Rocky Mountain boys. –Kendra

Rich Shepherd