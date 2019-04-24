Racer X Films: 1991 Honda CR250 Build
The Rouse brothers picked up this bike from a friend and fellow industry guy. They paid a respectable price for it: $1,500. The bike was in good shape; it was about 95 percent original, the plastics still had the warning label on it from the factory, and the bike also came with the original seat cover.
All in all, it was maintained very well and ran great, making the restore much easier than other builds the brothers have taken on. The two brothers rolled up their sleeves and got to work on the bike. Dane started tearing it down and Brent contacted his personal sponsors as well as Jay Clark for help to bring this RedBud edition build to life.
This was the outcome of their work. Thank you to all companies who helped the Rouse brothers build this bike for Racer X.
A very special thanks to www.perrismx.com.
Vertex Pistons
www.vertexpistons.com
Top End Kit: Standard bore with Piston, Rings, Pin and Clips
Complete engine gaskets
Hot Rods
www.hotrodsproducts.com
Rod Rebuild kit
Water pump rebuild kit
Main bearing/seal kit
Lectron
www.lectronfuelsystems.com
Lectron high velocity Carb with throttle assy/Cable
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Gnarly exhaust
Turbine Core Silencer
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX33 front
MX33 Rear
Pivot Works
www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm Bearing rebuild kit
Wheel Bearing kit
All Balls
www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Clutch Cable
Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins
Fuel Star
www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
C-12 Fuel mixed with Pump fuel
Mika Metals
www.mikametals.com
Handle Bars
Bar Mounts
Grips
Chain
Sprockets
Brake pads front & rear
Dt1
www.dt1filters.com
Air Filter
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Bolts for complete bike
Chain Adjuster
Mid Cities Honda
www.midcitieshonda.com
OEM Honda Parts
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Front and rear brake cap
Rotating bar mount front brake
Hour Meter and Mount
Stand
Elite Clutch Perch
Front Brake Lever
Engine oil fill cap
Skid Plate
Brake Guard
Holeshot device
UFO Plastic
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit
Frame Guard
Chain Guide
Chain Slider
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Seat Cover
Seat Foam
Moto Tape
www.mototape.com
Frame tape
Too Tech
www.tootechracing.com
Suspension Valving & set up
Galfer
www.galferusa.com
Brake lines front and rear
Rotors
Magik Graphics
www.magiksc.com
Custom graphics
Boyesen
www.boyesen.com
Reed cage
Clutch cover
Ignition cover
HPP cover
Super cooler water pump with cover
Lucas Oil
www.lucasoil.com
Gear Oil
Pre Mix
IMS
www.imsproducts.com
Pro Series foot pegs
Shifter
Ke3 Restoration
Instagram: @ke3restoration
Vapor Blasting of entire motor, triple clamps, linkages, complete brake assemblies, brake lever
Kordel Caro custom painting
Instagram: @korsace
Custom painted helmet by privateer supercross racer Kordel Caro
Curry Custom Coatings
Instagram: @currycustomcoating
Cerakote coating of hubs and Brake Assy
Follow the Rouse brothers on Instagram: @brentr553 and @rouse_763 and view their website www.brentrouse553.com.
1991CR250R-Cudby-0001 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0014A Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0004 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0005 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0010 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0007 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0012 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0006 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0002 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0013 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0003 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0009 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0008 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0011 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0015 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0014 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby 1991CR250R-Cudby-0017 Simon Cudby
