Racer X Films: 1991 Honda CR250 Build

The Rouse brothers picked up this bike from a friend and fellow industry guy. They paid a respectable price for it: $1,500. The bike was in good shape; it was about 95 percent original, the plastics still had the warning label on it from the factory, and the bike also came with the original seat cover.

All in all, it was maintained very well and ran great, making the restore much easier than other builds the brothers have taken on. The two brothers rolled up their sleeves and got to work on the bike. Dane started tearing it down and Brent contacted his personal sponsors as well as Jay Clark for help to bring this RedBud edition build to life.

This was the outcome of their work. Thank you to all companies who helped the Rouse brothers build this bike for Racer X.

A very special thanks to www.perrismx.com.

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Top End Kit: Standard bore with Piston, Rings, Pin and Clips

Complete engine gaskets

Hot Rods

www.hotrodsproducts.com

Rod Rebuild kit

Water pump rebuild kit

Main bearing/seal kit

Lectron

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

Lectron high velocity Carb with throttle assy/Cable

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Gnarly exhaust

Turbine Core Silencer

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX33 front

MX33 Rear

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

Steering stem bearing kit

Linkage rebuild kit

Swing arm Bearing rebuild kit

Wheel Bearing kit

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Clutch Cable

Front & Rear caliper & master Cyl brake rebuilds & Brake pins