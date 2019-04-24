Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner is officially in this weekend's race in New Jersey, stated a team release today. Forkner suffered a knee injury in Nashville and was unable to race in the night show and went for an MRI the following week. Kawasaki racing boss Bruce Stjenstrom gave us an update last week, and today a team statement confirms that the 250SX East Region points leader will in fact line up in East Rutherford this weekend as his therapy is going well.

The Nashville Supercross was held April 6, allowing Forkner several weeks to rehab his knee before the next East Region returns to the gate Saturday.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how well the therapy has been going on my knee and I’ve really been trying to keep a positive attitude about the situation,” Forkner said in a team press release. “The whole team has been really supportive and doing everything they can to make sure I have what I need to try and bring them home a championship.”

Forkner holds a three-point lead over GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton and an eight-point lead over Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper in the 250SX East Region.