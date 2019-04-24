Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 27
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 4
Exhaust Podcast: Joey Savatgy, Part 2

Exhaust Podcast Joey Savatgy, Part 2

April 24, 2019 11:30am
by:

Joey Savatgy is not sure what to do. In today's social media age, he knows fans wants more transparency and honesty, but if he says too much, he'll be labeled a complainer.

In part two of this Exhaust podcast with Jason Weigandt, Joey talks about getting heat for falling in front of Ken Roczen in Nashville, the reaction from fans when he signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki, and what went down at the Monster Energy Cup, where he moved over for new teammate Eli Tomac.

It's been a good season for Savatgy on the racetrack, and he's also working hard on fixing his reputation off of it. Have a listen here to get his thoughts on the process. Listen to part one here.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.