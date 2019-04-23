Jimmy Button on The Whiskey Throttle Show This Week

This week on The Whiskey Throttle Show we welcome motocross icon Jimmy Button. Button was pegged as the next greatest thing on a mini bike and he turned that into a solid pro career that included time as a factory Suzuki rider, factory Yamaha rider, Chaparral Yamaha rider as well as a stint in the GP’s. Button had a horrific career-ending injury that promoted him to start Road 2 Recovery, a non-profit that benefits injured riders. Now an agent for Wasserman Media Group, he has found success helping others succeed. Make sure to tune in—this is going to be a good one.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Jimmy? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions.

Also, you can send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

