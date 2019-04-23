Results Archive
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Ernesto Fonseca

April 23, 2019 1:35pm
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with two-time 250SX champion Ernesto Fonseca joining me to talk about what he’s doing now, his accident that left him in a wheelchair, racing wheelchairs, getting the call from Factory Honda, the series this year, and much more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.