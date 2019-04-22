Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

April 22, 2019 9:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Through Round 15 (of 17)

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC332
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO314
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France309
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany283
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA255
6Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom223
7Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA192
8Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA180
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK157
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY154
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Austin Forkner Richards, MO151
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL148
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY144
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador115
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX105
6Alex Martin Millville, MN105
7Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ100
8Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC98
9Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX97
10Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL76
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL208
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France200
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK163
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL145
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA128
6Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA128
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA128
8Shane McElrath Canton, NC123
9Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ119
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT100
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 18) 

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy216
2Tim Gajser Slovenia197
3Gautier Paulin France150
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania138
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium133
6Clement Desalle Belgium128
7Jeremy Seewer Switzerland113
8Shaun Simpson United Kingdom101
9Julien Lieber Belgium93
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands76
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark170
2Jorge Prado Spain150
3Henry Jacobi Germany147
4Ben Watson United Kingdom129
5Jago Geerts Belgium125
6Tom Vialle France121
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa107
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom89
9Mitchell Evans Australia89
10Davy Pootjes Netherlands76
Full Standings

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 4 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC110
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV97
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC87
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC80
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT62
6Josh Strang Australia59
7 Cookeville, TN49
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT46
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN43
10Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA43
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT120
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN85
3 Jefferson, GA77
4Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
5 New Zealand55
6 Millville, NJ53
7Austin Lee Bedford, IN52
8Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA48
9 Sumter, SC44
10 Landrum, SC44
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL110
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL98
3 Melrose, FL72
4 West Sunbury, PA64
5 Indianola, PA58
6 Waterford Works, NJ47
7 Lynnville, IN46
8 Fife Lake, MI41
9 Trenton, MO34
10 Travelers Rest, SC34
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia111
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH105
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC88
4 New Zealand65
5 Mchenry, MD60
6 Bridgeton, NJ54
7 Birchrunville, PA49
8Korie Steede Beloit, OH48
9 Knoxville, TN43
10 Bloomington, IN42
Full Standings

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (AX Tour)

Through Round 2

450 Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPointsBrand
1stCole Thompson65KTM
2ndMatt Goerke61Kawasaki
3rdPhil Nicoletti58Yamaha
4thCollin Jurin50Kawasaki
5thCade Clason41Husqvarna

250 Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPointsBrand
1stDylan Wright51Yamaha
2ndMarco Cannella50Yamaha
3rdLuke Renzland48Yamaha
4thBrad Nauditt 45Husqvarna
5thTyler Medaglia45Kawasaki

WORCS

Through Round 5

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM125
2ndDante OliveiraKTM102
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna81
4thZach BellKawasaki71
5thDalton  ShireyHusqvarna65

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHayden MellrossKTM152
2ndLuke CloutKTM147
3rdKirk GibbsYamaha145
4thTodd WatersHusqvarna143
5thJesse DobsonHusqvarna141

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddYamaha170
2ndJay WilsonYamaha142
3rdAaron TantiYamaha133
4thKyle WebsterHonda126
5thNathan CrawfordYamaha122

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM157
2ndRhys BuddHonda152
3rdMaximus PurvisYamaha140
4thMason SemmensKTM125
5thJack KukasYamaha113

Dutch Masters

Through Round 1

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna50
2ndGautier PaulinYamaha44
3rdMax AnstieKTM38
4thGlenn ColdenhoffKTM32
5thPaus JonassHusqvarna32

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki50
2ndJago GeertsYamaha40
3rdAdam SterryKawasaki31
4thJed BeatonHusqvarna27
5thKade WalkerHusqvarna26

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDEnduroCrossWomen’s
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike