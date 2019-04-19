There are very few things that we as fans of this sport can agree upon. What was going on with Eli Tomac at points this year? Ha, good luck. You’d have a better chance getting Weege to stay somewhere other than the airport following races.

I say few, though, because there are certain things that all of us love, one of those being TWO-STROKES!!!! Just the sound of a full gate of two-bangers firing off the gate brings joy to our lives.

Well, we’ll be seeing a lot more two-strokes at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2019 as MX Sports (sister company of this site) has expanded the popular 125 All Star Series to ALL 12 rounds this year.

With thoughts of pre-mix dancing in our heads, we decided to look back at some of our coverage from the series last year.

Forget work, go watch some two-strokes.

Hangtown