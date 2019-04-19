Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Martin Davalos
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 27
Exhaust Joey Savatgy, Part 1

April 19, 2019 11:00am
by:

When Monster Energy Kawasaki announced that Joey Savatgy would take a factory 450 slot for 2019, fans voiced their complaints. This was puzzling, because while Savatgy had come up short of 250 titles in heartbreaking fashion, he was at least a proven race winner. Why did the fans spin so negative?

In Part 1 of this interview, Jason Weigandt asks about his rookie 450SX season—which has been good enough to quiet his detractors—but also about Joey's persona and personality.

Joey's been through some battles, but he tries to keep his feelings to himself and take the high road, which was fine before the days of social media but leaves people wanting more in an age of transparency. Joey understands that, but he's also staying true to himself.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.