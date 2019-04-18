Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Martin Davalos
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Racer X Films: Sexton and A-Mart at Moto Sandbox

April 18, 2019 9:20am | by:

Racer X was on hand in Florida and got the chance to see Alex Martin and Chase Sexton in full training mode as they shred around a pristine supercross track at the Moto Sandbox.

About Pro Circuit

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

About Namura Technologies

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.