BY THE NUMBERS
18
Points between Cooper Webb and second-place Eli Tomac.
5
Wins this season for Tomac. Webb has the most in the premier class with six.
26
All-time supercross wins in the premier class for Tomac. His 26 wins are ninth most in supercross history, one behind Bob Hannah.
332
Points through 15 rounds for 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson.
332
Points for Webb through 15 rounds in 2019.
4th
Place finish in Denver for Justin Bogle, matching a 450SX career-high set in San Diego earlier this year.
9th
Place finish for Josh Grant in the 450SX main event, his first top 10 since returning to fill-in for Aaron Plessinger.
10th
Place finish in 450SX for Justin Hill, just his second top 10 finish this season.
5
Wins for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo.
6
Laps led in the 250SX West Region main event by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Michael Mosiman.
37
Different riders that have made at least one main event in 250SX West Region after Blaine Silveria and Johnny Garcia made their first mains of the year in Denver.
9th
Place finish for Dylan Merriam in 250SX, his first career top 10 finish.
QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK
Justin Bogle | 4th in 450SX
“Tonight was a great night. The track was my style and it was fun out there tonight. I grabbed my first heat win of the year and rode strong in the main event for a solid fourth. I have been putting in the work and it is starting to show. We’ll take the week off and then be ready to fight for a podium in New Jersey.”
Joey Savatgy | 5th in 450SX
“I wasn’t sure how this weekend was going to go after hurting my shoulder last weekend, but I was determined to get back out there and give it my all. It wasn’t easy, but overall I’m proud to put Kawasaki up front again and thankful for my team’s support. I got more experience running up front with the top contenders and I’m still shooting for a podium finish, but another top-five is good, especially given the circumstances. I’m looking forward to a weekend off and allowing myself to rest up and get ready for New Jersey.”
Ken Roczen | 7th in 450SX
“Today was a struggle. I felt off all day. Qualifying didn’t go great, then I got bad starts in both races, and I just ran out of steam in the main event. I’m trying to get my body back to 100 percent but it’s been a challenge so I’m really looking forward to a weekend off. I’ve been fighting fatigue and trying to figure out what’s going on for a while now, so it’s been hard to come to the races feeling the way I have been. The elevation today definitely didn’t help either. I know once I’m able to get this fixed and get some consistency in my program, I’ll be in a good position to start winning. Hopefully I can come back and finish the last two races strong.”
Cole Seely | 19th in 450SX
“I’m bummed with how tonight ended, considering how well it started. We’ve been making steady progress and I’ve had some good rides the past couple weeks, so I was hoping to build on that. My heat race was great but the main event was a different story. My start wasn’t good and then I just had multiple incidents, going down once and then coming together with Alex Ray and getting his foot peg in my front wheel. I could hear and kind of see the broken spokes but I didn’t know how many were actually broken, so I didn’t want to risk it. I pulled in and they changed it so I could at least go out and finish—not how I wanted to end the night but we’re moving forward.”
RJ Hampshire | 4th in 250SX
“Felt decent all day. Shoulder was a bit weak coming into the weekend and I wasn’t sure how it was gonna hold up, but it ended up being pretty good. Second in my heat race and then main event got another good start but got caught up in a crash the first lap and lost a bunch of positions. Then got caught up in [Chris] Blose’s crash a few laps later and I’m really not sure how I saved it! That was crazy. Other than those two incidents the main was pretty good. I was around eighth at one point and came back to fourth, so I was happy with the riding. That was good, but I really need another podium! We’re going to go after it in Vegas!”
Enzo Lopes | 10th in 250SX
“It was snowing so much in the first qualifying session. There’s a first time for everything! All things considered, finishing tenth was good. I was happy to line up with my injuries. The doctor said I needed six weeks to heal, and I stayed off the bike for two weeks. I was happy to qualify pretty well and mix it up. I made a mistake after the whoops and went down in the heat race, so I had to go to the LCQ. I got a good start and rode smooth and saved energy for the main. In the main, my gate pick was really far outside and I had a rough start. I was running 11th or 12th for a while and moved into 10th place. I thought I had another lap left to catch the guys in front of me, but then the race ended. Racing with a broken wrist isn’t easy. I won’t lie, it’s hurting! Still, I’m up for the challenge and ready for Vegas.”
Garrett Marchbanks | 22nd in 250SX
“I’m thankful I’m not badly injured and I’ve got a great team that will help me get back to where I need to be. I know where I belong out there and we’ve made a lot of progress this season. I’ve learned a lot, so I’m looking forward to finishing out the season in Las Vegas in a few weeks.”
LAP TIMES
450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|43.174
|5
|44.573
|Eli Tomac
|2
|2nd
|43.785
|6
|44.835
|Cooper Webb
|3
|3rd
|44.024
|5
|45.167
|Marvin Musuqin
|4
|6th
|44.134
|8
|45.413
|Blake Baggett
|5
|5th
|44.193
|3
|45.453
|Joey Savatgy
|6
|7th
|44.264
|7
|45.52
|Ken Roczen
|7
|8th
|44.385
|12
|45.865
|Zach Osborne
|8
|4th
|44.589
|5
|45.382
|Justin Bogle
|9
|10th
|44.678
|4
|45.591
|Justin Hill
|10
|20th
|44.748
|6
|45.12
|Dean Wilson
|11
|19th
|44.770
|11
|46.069
|Cole Seely
|12
|9th
|45.098
|9
|45.917
|Josh Grant
|13
|11th
|45.193
|6
|46.292
|Tyler Bowers
|14
|12th
|45.358
|6
|46.474
|Ben LaMay
|15
|13th
|45.472
|7
|46.819
|Kyle Chisholm
|16
|15th
|45.808
|11
|47.974
|Alex Ray
|17
|14th
|45.869
|7
|47.294
|Ryan Breece
|18
|17th
|46.075
|4
|48.339
|John Short
|19
|16th
|46.289
|11
|46.289
|Carlen Gardner
|20
|21st
|46.531
|5
|47.199
|Austin Politelli
|21
|18th
|47.004
|4
|49.106
|Charles Lefrancois
|22
|DNS
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Alessi
250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|44.392
|6
|45.142
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2
|2nd
|44.396
|8
|45.283
|Dylan Ferrandis
|3
|3rd
|44.722
|3
|45.386
|Colt Nichols
|4
|5th
|44.737
|6
|46.071
|Michael Mosiman
|5
|7th
|44.749
|4
|46.584
|Jimmy Decotis
|6
|4th
|44.972
|7
|45.771
|RJ Hampshire
|7
|15th
|44.994
|4
|46.251
|Chris Blose
|8
|6th
|45.532
|6
|46.101
|Cameron McAdoo
|9
|8th
|45.910
|4
|47.257
|Justin Starling
|10
|12th
|46.385
|8
|48.076
|Sean Cantrell
|11
|9th
|46.449
|3
|47.327
|Dylan Merriam
|12
|10th
|46.567
|3
|47.312
|Enzo Lopes
|13
|11th
|46.690
|7
|47.829
|Martin Castelo
|14
|19th
|46.705
|4
|48.865
|Jerry Robin
|15
|13th
|46.709
|4
|48.051
|Robbie Wageman
|16
|14th
|46.882
|6
|49.054
|Killian Auberson
|17
|17th
|47.546
|6
|48.507
|Bradley Lionnet
|18
|16th
|47.749
|3
|49.662
|Logan Karnow
|19
|20th
|47.828
|3
|51.569
|Chris Howell
|20
|18th
|48.082
|5
|50.493
|Johnny Garcia
|21
|21st
|50.002
|3
|52.838
|Blaine Silveira
|22
|DNF
|-
|-
|-
|Garrett Marchbanks