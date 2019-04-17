Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Martin Davalos
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Is Hiring | Marketing, Advertising & Sales Assistant

April 17, 2019 9:30am

Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a bright, self-motivated, organized Marketing, Advertising & Sales Assistant! Come and be a part of the exciting world of print and digital media, where you will be an integral aid to growing our subscriber base and advertising revenue.

Job Duties:

  • Assist sales staff with data entry, business development, media kit, and one-sheet sales-tool creation
  • Email campaign development & list management
  • Reader and advertiser survey development
  • Management of customer-service emails and phone calls
  • Various shipping duties: brand orders, sticker requests, magazine shipments, etc.
  • Book staff travel
  • Assist with monthly credit-card reconciliation
  • Event tasks as needed
  • Administrative duties as needed
  • May occasionally travel to motocross events on weekends

Requirements:

  • Residence in or near Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Communication, Marketing, Advertising/Public Relations, or Business undergraduate
  • Organization—you’ll be involved in a wide variety of projects on a daily and weekly basis
  • Hands-on Marketing/Advertising experience (one year minimum)
  • Excellent writing skills
  • Self-starter with a drive to learn
  • Canva, Adobe Creative Suite, or other graphic creation tools
  • Google Office Suite

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with Mailchimp or other email marketing software
  • Copywriting experience
  • Google Analytics working knowledge
  • Motorcycle/motocross knowledge

Benefits:

  • A host of benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans, are available under varying terms and conditions
  • Salary commensurate with experience

How to Apply:

Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position, as well as relevant writing/design samples. (Résumés without cover letters or samples will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.