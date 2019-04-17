Racer X Is Hiring | Marketing, Advertising & Sales Assistant
April 17, 2019 9:30am
Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a bright, self-motivated, organized Marketing, Advertising & Sales Assistant! Come and be a part of the exciting world of print and digital media, where you will be an integral aid to growing our subscriber base and advertising revenue.
Job Duties:
- Assist sales staff with data entry, business development, media kit, and one-sheet sales-tool creation
- Email campaign development & list management
- Reader and advertiser survey development
- Management of customer-service emails and phone calls
- Various shipping duties: brand orders, sticker requests, magazine shipments, etc.
- Book staff travel
- Assist with monthly credit-card reconciliation
- Event tasks as needed
- Administrative duties as needed
- May occasionally travel to motocross events on weekends
Requirements:
- Residence in or near Morgantown, West Virginia
- Communication, Marketing, Advertising/Public Relations, or Business undergraduate
- Organization—you’ll be involved in a wide variety of projects on a daily and weekly basis
- Hands-on Marketing/Advertising experience (one year minimum)
- Excellent writing skills
- Self-starter with a drive to learn
- Canva, Adobe Creative Suite, or other graphic creation tools
- Google Office Suite
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with Mailchimp or other email marketing software
- Copywriting experience
- Google Analytics working knowledge
- Motorcycle/motocross knowledge
Benefits:
- A host of benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans, are available under varying terms and conditions
- Salary commensurate with experience
How to Apply:
Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position, as well as relevant writing/design samples. (Résumés without cover letters or samples will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.