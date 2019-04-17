Racer X Is Hiring | Marketing, Advertising & Sales Assistant

Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine based in Morgantown, West Virginia, is seeking a bright, self-motivated, organized Marketing, Advertising & Sales Assistant! Come and be a part of the exciting world of print and digital media, where you will be an integral aid to growing our subscriber base and advertising revenue.

Job Duties:

Assist sales staff with data entry, business development, media kit, and one-sheet sales-tool creation

Email campaign development & list management

Reader and advertiser survey development

Management of customer-service emails and phone calls

Various shipping duties: brand orders, sticker requests, magazine shipments, etc.

Book staff travel

Assist with monthly credit-card reconciliation

Event tasks as needed

Administrative duties as needed

May occasionally travel to motocross events on weekends

Requirements:

Residence in or near Morgantown, West Virginia

Communication, Marketing, Advertising/Public Relations, or Business undergraduate

Organization—you’ll be involved in a wide variety of projects on a daily and weekly basis

Hands-on Marketing/Advertising experience (one year minimum)

Excellent writing skills

Self-starter with a drive to learn

Canva, Adobe Creative Suite, or other graphic creation tools

Google Office Suite

Preferred Skills:

Experience with Mailchimp or other email marketing software

Copywriting experience

Google Analytics working knowledge

Motorcycle/motocross knowledge

Benefits:

A host of benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans, are available under varying terms and conditions

Salary commensurate with experience

How to Apply:

Please provide a descriptive cover letter indicating why you’re the right candidate for this position, as well as relevant writing/design samples. (Résumés without cover letters or samples will not be reviewed.) Send to Kassy Cosner at kassy@racerxonline.com.