Dean Wilson Out For Remainder of Supercross Following Denver Crash
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson announced on Instagram today that he is out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Wilson underwent an MRI earlier this week and said he injured his shoulder and has a contusion on his kidney. He said the shoulder injury will not require surgery and that he will “give it a few weeks of rest and therapy and see where we are at.”
Wilson was in eighth place on lap eight in the Denver 450SX main event when he came up short in a rhythm section, causing his bike to throw him over the handlebars and the bike to land on him. We've heard that a mechanical issue caused the crash.
"On to the main event I was running around 7th on lap 7 moving forward and as I came around for the rhythm section I tripled in and something freak happened causing the bike to nose dive after I tripled in and pile driving me into the ground," Wilson wrote in part. "The tough part of this is I have been trying so hard this year to be back where I need to be trying to get a job for next year."
In the post, Wilson included both a bird’s eye view and his GoPro footage of the unsettling crash.
Wilson has seen his fair share of injuries—including another ACL surgeries less than a year ago—but was putting together one of the best seasons in the premier class of his career. He commented on the people remarking he can’t stay healthy by saying, “people saying ‘Wilson’s hurt again, big surprise there’ when it was something that wasn’t my fault.”
Wilson, who raced on the team last year, became a semi-privateer for the start of 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross as Zach Osborne moved up from the 250 class to the 450 class to join defending 450SX champion Jason Anderson. Wilson then pitted out of a sprinter van for the first five rounds until the factory team brought him back. With Anderson out with a several injuries sustained in a practice crash following Anaheim 2 and Osborne still out after a setback during his recovery process, Wilson joined the team prior to round six in Minneapolis. Wilson earned one podium and four top-five finishes this season.
The 450SX veteran sat sixth in the 450SX points standings going into Denver. Pending his recovery from injury, Wilson plans on racing the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.