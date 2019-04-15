Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Martin Davalos
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 27
The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to East Rutherford and Las Vegas

April 15, 2019 11:30am
You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? You will have two chances, as we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show live to East Rutherford and Las Vegas.

We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. We will be adding more guests, so stay tuned!

East Rutherford

When: Friday, April 26 (the night before East Rutherford Supercross)

Where: The Loft at Riverside Manor
27 East 33rd Street
Paterson, NJ, 07514

Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets $40, and VIP plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets here.

The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. with a meet and greet after for VIP ticket holders.

Guests: Barry Carsten (More guests to be announced later.)

Las Vegas:

When: Friday, May 3 (the night before Las Vegas Supercross)

Where: The Space
3460 Cavaretta Ct.
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets TheSpaceLV.com.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m on Friday. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. with a meet and greet after for VIP ticket holders.