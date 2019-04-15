The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to East Rutherford and Las Vegas

You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? You will have two chances, as we are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show live to East Rutherford and Las Vegas.

We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. We will be adding more guests, so stay tuned!

East Rutherford

When: Friday, April 26 (the night before East Rutherford Supercross)

Where: The Loft at Riverside Manor

27 East 33rd Street

Paterson, NJ, 07514

Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets $40, and VIP plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets here.

The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. with a meet and greet after for VIP ticket holders.

Guests: Barry Carsten (More guests to be announced later.)

Las Vegas:

When: Friday, May 3 (the night before Las Vegas Supercross)

Where: The Space

3460 Cavaretta Ct.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Tickets: A limited number of tickets start at $30, with VIP tickets plus meet and greet at $60. You can purchase tickets TheSpaceLV.com.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m on Friday. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. with a meet and greet after for VIP ticket holders.