450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Chris Blose
  2. Austin Politelli
  3. Scott Champion
250SX East Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Race Day Feed: Arlington

February 16, 2019 1:20pm
by:

Welcome to Arlington, Texas for round seven of Monster Energy Supercross, continuing to hold steady as a parity-filled championship battle. Two points are all that separate Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac at the top of the 450SX standings, the smallest margin ever for the top four at this stage of a season. Every years starts with a wide-open field, but ee’re getting darned close to halfway through this one, and the unpredictability remains. That’s exciting.

As for specifics in Arlington, it’s cold outside in the pits again, but the roof on the massive AT&T Stadium solves all problems. The track also features fresh dirt, and it looks prime. The dirt here varies year to year, we’ve seen rock-hard dusty power, concrete-like dirt or perfect, tacky soil. This 2019 version looks tacky, and ex-pro Jason Thomas tells us it’s about as good as he has seen it here since 2012.

The track features a few unique, ahem, features, like a split lane which leads to two different jumping rhythms. That’s cool, but alas, the teams will study the data and figure out which line is best. The other side of the stadium also offers two rhythms, but the fastest one is tricky, requiring a launch over the back of the berm where the track hooks onto the start. We’ll see what rhythms survive as the dirt begins to get rutted.

In 250SX East, Austin Forkner swept the proceedings at last weekend’s season opener, clocking the fastest practice times and then leading every lap of his heat and the main event. So he’s the rider to chase this weekend for round two. A rider to watch could be Justin Cooper, who was third last week. In the free practice early today, Forkner was pushing hard, but Cooper ended up notching the fastest time. Cooper is really good at timed practice, indoors and out. Also watch for Jordon Smith, who was second last weekend. It’s early so several names are also ready to breakout in the East championship chase.

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany125
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC124
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO123
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France123
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom95
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Austin Forkner Richards, MO26
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC23
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY21
4Alex Martin Millville, MN19
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL18
Full Standings

We talked to Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy this morning. He led a lot of last week’s main event but made a few mistakes and went back to fourth. Joey told us that he’s learning how the tracks develop in the 450 class. He says for about six or seven laps, the tracks are pretty fresh, and then the ruts start forming, lines change, and plywood gets exposed in ways they don’t in the 250 class. He wishes he would have changed his line in a rhythm last weekend, and not rushed one other section, and those two things might have made a big difference in his results.

We'll have more as timed practice begins here in Texas.   

250 First Timed Practice

The track is already getting beaten up here, as the rich, soft soil is now becoming extremely rutted. The track crew worked the faces of some jumps before timed practice began, but the ruts in the corners are also crazy deep, and that will keep the riders on their toes, literally.

The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha duo jumped to the top early, with Mitch Oldenburg leading Justin Cooper in the early times. Josh Osby cased a rhythm early and went down hard, but was able to get back up and continue riding.

Chase Sexton gracefully shows how difficult the rutted Arlington track can be.
Chase Sexton gracefully shows how difficult the rutted Arlington track can be. Kardas

Late in the session Austin Forkner was able to take the top time away from the Yamaha riders.

“With the ruts the corners kind of G-out a little bit, you don’t want to stand the bike up, so you’ve just got to be smooth through them, and that’s what I was trying to do,” said Forkner.

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

- Arlington, TX

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Austin Forkner 51.096Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
2Mitchell Oldenburg 51.413Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F
3Justin Cooper 51.453Cold Spring Harbor, NY Yamaha YZ250F
4Chase Sexton 51.939La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
5Jordon Smith 52.067Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

- Arlington, TX

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Anthony Rodriguez 52.866Caracacus, Venezuela Yamaha YZ250F
2Marshal Weltin 53.762Ubly, MI KTM 250 SX-F
3John Short 53.857Pilot Point, TX Honda CRF250
4Jayce Pennington 53.900Walnut Hill, IL Yamaha YZ250F
5Cade Autenrieth 54.280Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

- Arlington, TX

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 54.845United Kingdom Honda CRF250
2 55.922Aliquippa, PA Yamaha YZ250F
3 56.043Jamestown, NC Yamaha YZ250F
4 Brice Klippel58.787Bradford, TN Yamaha YZ250F
5 Aaron Leininger59.348Wesley Chapel, FL Honda CRF250
450 First Timed Practice

The track is even more rutted now, like super deep in the corners, and Justin Barcia rode well in those conditions to go to the top of the board. Then Eli Tomac and Justin Hill went to the top, and Barcia jacked up the wheel-tap before the finish and actually hit the tough blocks on the side of the track.

Eli Tomac briefly took the top time, but then Justin Hill, who didn’t even race last weekend and didn’t get back on a bike until Thursday this week, logged a flyer and actually led the times for the majority of the session. This layout is similar to Glendale, where Hill led the times in practice. Late in the session, Marvin Musquin jumped ahead of Hill to take the top time.  Time expired just before Hill had time to get in another quick lap. This gave Musquin the top time.

“I just made sure I put a whole lap together, really easy to make a mistake out there, the track is so challenging. Super tough," said Musquin. "There are ruts, narrow sections, and slippery areas."

Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

- Arlington, TX

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin 50.597La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Justin Hill 50.731Yoncalla, OR Suzuki RM-Z450
3Eli Tomac 51.292Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
4Cooper Webb 51.579Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Ken Roczen 51.624Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
