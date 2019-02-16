Race Day Feed: Arlington

Welcome to Arlington, Texas for round seven of Monster Energy Supercross, continuing to hold steady as a parity-filled championship battle. Two points are all that separate Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac at the top of the 450SX standings, the smallest margin ever for the top four at this stage of a season. Every years starts with a wide-open field, but ee’re getting darned close to halfway through this one, and the unpredictability remains. That’s exciting.
As for specifics in Arlington, it’s cold outside in the pits again, but the roof on the massive AT&T Stadium solves all problems. The track also features fresh dirt, and it looks prime. The dirt here varies year to year, we’ve seen rock-hard dusty power, concrete-like dirt or perfect, tacky soil. This 2019 version looks tacky, and ex-pro Jason Thomas tells us it’s about as good as he has seen it here since 2012.
The track features a few unique, ahem, features, like a split lane which leads to two different jumping rhythms. That’s cool, but alas, the teams will study the data and figure out which line is best. The other side of the stadium also offers two rhythms, but the fastest one is tricky, requiring a launch over the back of the berm where the track hooks onto the start. We’ll see what rhythms survive as the dirt begins to get rutted.
In 250SX East, Austin Forkner swept the proceedings at last weekend’s season opener, clocking the fastest practice times and then leading every lap of his heat and the main event. So he’s the rider to chase this weekend for round two. A rider to watch could be Justin Cooper, who was third last week. In the free practice early today, Forkner was pushing hard, but Cooper ended up notching the fastest time. Cooper is really good at timed practice, indoors and out. Also watch for Jordon Smith, who was second last weekend. It’s early so several names are also ready to breakout in the East championship chase.
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|125
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|124
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|123
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|123
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|95
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|26
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|23
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|21
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|19
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|18
We talked to Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy this morning. He led a lot of last week’s main event but made a few mistakes and went back to fourth. Joey told us that he’s learning how the tracks develop in the 450 class. He says for about six or seven laps, the tracks are pretty fresh, and then the ruts start forming, lines change, and plywood gets exposed in ways they don’t in the 250 class. He wishes he would have changed his line in a rhythm last weekend, and not rushed one other section, and those two things might have made a big difference in his results.
We'll have more as timed practice begins here in Texas.
250 First Timed Practice
The track is already getting beaten up here, as the rich, soft soil is now becoming extremely rutted. The track crew worked the faces of some jumps before timed practice began, but the ruts in the corners are also crazy deep, and that will keep the riders on their toes, literally.
The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha duo jumped to the top early, with Mitch Oldenburg leading Justin Cooper in the early times. Josh Osby cased a rhythm early and went down hard, but was able to get back up and continue riding.
Late in the session Austin Forkner was able to take the top time away from the Yamaha riders.
“With the ruts the corners kind of G-out a little bit, you don’t want to stand the bike up, so you’ve just got to be smooth through them, and that’s what I was trying to do,” said Forkner.
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Austin Forkner
|51.096
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|51.413
|Alvord, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|51.453
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|51.939
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|5
|Jordon Smith
|52.067
|Belmont, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Anthony Rodriguez
|52.866
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Marshal Weltin
|53.762
|Ubly, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|John Short
|53.857
|Pilot Point, TX
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Jayce Pennington
|53.900
|Walnut Hill, IL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Cade Autenrieth
|54.280
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF250
Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Steven Clarke
|54.845
|United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250
|2
|Benjamin Nelko
|55.922
|Aliquippa, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Luke Neese
|56.043
|Jamestown, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Brice Klippel
|58.787
|Bradford, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Aaron Leininger
|59.348
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|Honda CRF250
450 First Timed Practice
The track is even more rutted now, like super deep in the corners, and Justin Barcia rode well in those conditions to go to the top of the board. Then Eli Tomac and Justin Hill went to the top, and Barcia jacked up the wheel-tap before the finish and actually hit the tough blocks on the side of the track.
Eli Tomac briefly took the top time, but then Justin Hill, who didn’t even race last weekend and didn’t get back on a bike until Thursday this week, logged a flyer and actually led the times for the majority of the session. This layout is similar to Glendale, where Hill led the times in practice. Late in the session, Marvin Musquin jumped ahead of Hill to take the top time. Time expired just before Hill had time to get in another quick lap. This gave Musquin the top time.
“I just made sure I put a whole lap together, really easy to make a mistake out there, the track is so challenging. Super tough," said Musquin. "There are ruts, narrow sections, and slippery areas."
Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|50.597
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|Justin Hill
|50.731
|Yoncalla, OR
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|51.292
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|4
|Cooper Webb
|51.579
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|Ken Roczen
|51.624
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450