Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Pro Circuit Camshafts and Valve Springs Now Available for 2019 KX450

February 15, 2019 9:20am | by:
Corona, CA—2019 KX450 riders can expect nothing but the best in performance parts at Pro Circuit, and the new design of engine parts continues to follow that standard. Camshafts and valve springs are two new items available for the 2019 KX450 that provide superior performance over stock. With no ECU tuning or

degree changes required these are must-have items for serious racers looking for an advantage over the competition.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

  • VSK19450_High-Res
  • CSK19450_High-Res

Camshaft

Used by many factory teams, the Pro Circuit Camshaft is designed to provide superior performance over stock(HP/torque) by optimizing the valve lift profile. Used in conjunction with Pro Circuit Valve Springs should ensure a valve train free of dynamic bounce. 

Valve Springs

Pro Circuit Valve Springs allow your engine to run at a higher RPM with increased valve control.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.