Pro Circuit Camshafts and Valve Springs Now Available for 2019 KX450
Corona, CA—2019 KX450 riders can expect nothing but the best in performance parts at Pro Circuit, and the new design of engine parts continues to follow that standard. Camshafts and valve springs are two new items available for the 2019 KX450 that provide superior performance over stock. With no ECU tuning or
degree changes required these are must-have items for serious racers looking for an advantage over the competition.
Camshaft
Used by many factory teams, the Pro Circuit Camshaft is designed to provide superior performance over stock(HP/torque) by optimizing the valve lift profile. Used in conjunction with Pro Circuit Valve Springs should ensure a valve train free of dynamic bounce.
Valve Springs
Pro Circuit Valve Springs allow your engine to run at a higher RPM with increased valve control.
