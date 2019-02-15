Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Arlington

How to Watch Arlington

February 15, 2019 9:15am

Round 7 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 16, in Arlington, Texas.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from AT&T Stadium beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 7 beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Arlington

- Arlington, TX

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 16 - 2:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 16 - 8:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 16 - 8:30pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany125
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC124
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO123
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France123
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom95
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Austin Forkner Richards, MO26
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC23
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY21
4Alex Martin Millville, MN19
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL18
Full Standings

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

Teams

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

AT&T Stadium
One Legends Way
Arlington, TX 76011

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.