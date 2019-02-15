Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Enter To Win a 2019 Yamaha YZ450F at Arlington Supercross

February 15, 2019 4:00pm
Want to win a brand-new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F? Here is your chance.

If you are attending the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, all you need to do is stop by the Racer X booth—located in the Party in the Pits—and enter into the drawing to win a new 2019 Yamaha YZ450F. 

Winner will be picked at the end of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and announced on Racer X Online.

Not going to Arlington? No worries, you can still subscribe to Racer X Illustrated right now and get a FREE Scosche Portable Backup Battery.  