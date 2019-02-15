AMA Issues Statement On CBD Oil Sponsorship

The American Motorcyclist Association today issued a statement regarding CBD product sponsorships in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Going forward, all CBD sponsorships will not be allowed in the pits, nor will any rider be allowed to race “with logos or other promotional displays on their person, their uniform, their gear, or on their bike.”

The issue arose earlier this year when Dean Wilson, then running his own program, showed up to Anaheim 1 with Ignite logos. Ignite, which is owned by Dan Bilzerian, a huge personality on social media, produces CBD oil (the brand also sells marijuana, but Dean is only sponsored by the CBD oil sector of the brand. CBD oil is made using hemp, however it does not contain THC, so you can’t get high from use of it). You can read the original story here.

Last weekend in Minneapolis, JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Chad Reed showed up with cbdMD logos across his helmet. The company is a personal sponsor of Reed’s. Why was Chad allowed to run the logos and Dean wasn’t? Davey Coombs explained in Racerhead:

If you're wondering what the difference was between Dean Wilson's Ignite CBD oil sponsorship logos not being allowed at the early rounds and Chad Reed's cbdMD logo that popped up on his helmet this past weekend, so were we—and so was Feld Entertainment, the AMA, and NBC. Contrary to popular opinion (and the obvious direction things are going), CBD is still not legal in all 50 states, and until federal regulations say otherwise, it's problematic for both broadcaster and event promoters to allow the logos to be run by athletes. The inconsistency of Wilson not being allowed to run Ignite but Reed being allowed to run cbdMD on his helmet was a matter of both location and timing. CBD oil is legal in Minnesota, but advertising it comes with specific provisions. However, it has been seen before on athletes in U.S. Bank Stadium during the X Games, which airs on a different network. Apparently, no one knew Reed was going to have this new sponsor until the day of the race, and then it became too late to track down the lawyers to get a clear ruling, so he was allowed to wear it, so long as he took full responsibility for any fines or penalties that may come. (Also, unlike Wilson's sponsor Ignite, cbdMD does not use the same logo to sell cannabis.) Now, for this weekend's race in Texas, where CBD oils are not legal, no CBD logos will be allowed on the bikes or riders. And in order to avoid any more controversy or inconsistencies before new federal regulations are announced, officials will not allow any rider in the pits or on the racetrack to display CBD oils sponsorship or logos until further notice.

The AMA in a statement said the rule will remain in effect until further notice. You can read the full statement below.