Zach Osborne To Make 2019 Debut In Arlington

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne will make his 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut this weekend in Arlington.

The two-time 250SX East Region Champion sustained a collarbone injury prior to the season opener and missed the first six rounds of his rookie 450 campaign after undergoing surgery.

Osborne was expected to return last weekend in Minneapolis but had another crash which delayed his 450SX debut.

Defending AMA Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, Osborne’s teammate on the factory Husqvarna squad, is expected to miss the entire supercross season. Dean Wilson will be paired alongside Osborne for the remainder of supercross after agreeing to a fill-in deal with the team.