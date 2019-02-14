Christian Craig Will Miss Time Due To Thumb Injury

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig will miss the second round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region this weekend in Arlington due to a thumb injury. Craig wrote, in part, on social that he will “give my thumb more time to heal and be better prepared when I line back up.”

Craig sustained a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) in December and underwent an “easy procedure” to fix the injury.

On Wednesday prior to Minneapolis, Craig tried riding again and decided to lineup for the season opener. He gutted out a 20th place finish but has elected to let his thumb fully heal before returning. No official timetable has been announced.

“Bummed we won’t be lining up for Dallas this weekend,” he wrote on social. “I was hoping to salvage some championship points in Minneapolis but obviously my thumb couldn’t hang all night. Since I’m now out of the championship, I’m going to give my thumb some more time to heal & be better prepared when I line back up. We tried tho. Thanks team!”