While Minneapolis was cold, inside U.S. Bank Stadium the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship continued to bring the heat, from the 450SX to the beginning of the 250SX East Region. From the hectic LCQ race to Jordon Smith’s rear tire change on the main event gate, the entire night was exciting and entertaining.

Alex Martin, who had a hometown race in Minneapolis, made his JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing debut. He struggled at the test track but showed no signs of that throughout his races on Saturday night, as he was solid in his heat race, where he finished in second, and then earned a fourth-place finish in the main event.

For this week’s 3 on 3, Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and Steve Matthes talk about the Troll Train.

1.) Some people (cough cough Steve) were very high on A-Mart entering the season. Did the opener change anything?

Jason Thomas: The only thing it changed for me was the level of my annoyance in Steve's gloating text messages. I figured that A-Mart would be solidly inside the top 10 but he was admittedly a tad better than I expected. Arlington will give us more to draw from, of course, and with Martin Davalos' weird weekend and Chase Sexton's crash, he will be under fire to match his fourth place finish.

Jason Weigandt: I'm gonna give Steve a huge nod on this one. A few weeks ago, Alex came to North Carolina to do a test with the rest of the JGR team, and his lap times were not good. The word on this spread like wildfire through the pits and everyone jumped off the Troll Train. But not Steve. He kept saying Alex was a racer and will be ready when the gate drops for actual competition. He was right. Alex was consistently up on the qualifying board and battled for a podium the entire main event. Crisis averted—Alex is going to be fine.

Steve Matthes: I BELIEVE IN THE TROLL. I heard about the pre-season buzz and I also heard Alex himself was telling everyone that Lorenzo Locurcio and Chase Sexton were beating him during the week down there in Florida. But I didn't care. I believed in Alex when maybe even he didn't. He's a racer, man, he's in great shape, and he's almost as old as Marty, he's not going to make dumb mistakes like some kids do (and Marty keeps doing). He's solid. So solid in fact that I believe, but cannot confirm, that Bob Seger wrote “Like a Rock” about Alex Martin. Is he going to win this title? No, but he can rack up some podiums and always be in the top five. Then outdoors, he's a podium threat every weekend.