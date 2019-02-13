Polisport Releases New Frame Protectors
February 13, 2019 9:55am | by: Press Release
Polisport releases a new range of Frame Protectors that'll be available for selected models of Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, KTM, and Husqvarna.
This new performance part will provide the best protection to the frame from roost, impact, and rider’s boots. The Polisport Frame Protector has a slim and low-profile design to avoid interaction with the boots and is produced in high resistant plastic material to be durable and resistant.
The part has also a grippy texture to increase the adhesiveness and will give a factory look to the bike with its OEM and black color options.
8466600001 8466500001 8466600003 8466700001 8466600002 8466400002 8466300002 8466700002 8466400001 8466200001 8466500002 8466300001 8466200002
We Make Performance Plastics.
