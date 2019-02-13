Carmichael, Forkner, and Stanton on DMXS Radio Tonight

NBC Sports’ Ricky Carmichael has been settling into his new gig nicely calling the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross from the booth this year. We will get his off-camera perspective on the awesome racing and the quickly approaching 10th Annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at the Daytona International Speedway. Hard to believe it has been 10 years already, but we’re stoked to have been a part of this awesome event since its inception. Check out www.RaceDaytona.com for more information and we hope to see you there!

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit’s Austin Forkner had a far too exciting day leading up to the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis last weekend but won convincingly with the holeshot and leading every lap. Austin is always an entertaining interview and we look forward to his take on the racing and everything else in his crazy world.

Jeff "Six-Time” Stanton has been surviving the Michigan winter as only the “Rocky” of motocross would, by keeping his regular fitness and farm schedule regardless of the insanely cold conditions. We hope he thaws out a little when he heads to Daytona while racing multiple classes in the newly added Daytona Vintage Supercross at Ricky’s race this year. We will get his thoughts on all of that and his always honest opinions on the new supercross racing so far.

Tonight from 8-10 p.m. EDT.