Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Podcast Network: Feld's Supercross Media Roundtable

February 12, 2019 12:15pm
Racer X Podcast Network: Feld's Supercross Media Roundtable

Feld Entertainment's supercross principals held an open session with the media on Saturday in Minneapolis, taking questions on the too-much-lime-in-the-dirt situation in San Diego and a variety of other topics, including the relationship with the riders, pay, and even Broc Tickle's anti-doping situation. Here's the audio from the meeting.

You can read Jason Weigandt's recap from the meeting here.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music.