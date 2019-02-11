Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Sat Feb 16
Sat Feb 23
Sat Feb 23
The PulpMX/Racer X Live Show Is Coming to Denver

February 11, 2019 10:50am
You wanna argue with us? Or maybe you just want to watch JT and Matthes argue in person? We are taking the PulpMX/Racer X Show live on Friday, April 12 (the night before Denver Supercross) in Denver, Colorado at Oriental Theater. We'll have all the usual characters assembled from both the PulpMX Show and our Racer X Race Review podcasts. You know em: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and more. We will be adding more guests, so stay tuned!

We did a live show like this before Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas and Anaheim 1, and they were super fun! So if you're in the Denver area, come bench race with us in person.

A limited number of tickets start at $20, with VIP tickets $40 and VIP plus Meet and Greet at $60. You can purchase tickets here.

VIP doors will open at 5:30 p.m on Friday. General admission doors will open at 6:00 p.m. The show will start at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. 