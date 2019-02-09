Race Day Feed: Minneapolis

The best way to get up-to-the-second information on tonight's race is via our @racerxonline social media channels. We'll also post all the updates and r esults right here.

Monster Energy Supercross has begun its eastern swing for 2019, with the season debut debut of the 250SX East Region Championship and round six of the 450SX run, and to pound the point home, this is the first race of the season with a dome roof overhead, the track is already showing ruts, and the weather outside is frightful. Oh but the racing is so delightful. This remains a historically close 450SX title chase, with Eli Tomac just ahead of Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb. Plus, the beginning of 250SX East adds another element of surprise for tonight's racing.

If you want some hot tips on the 250s, here are notes from yesterday's Racerhead:

A week ago, Christian Craig thought he wouldn’t be able to race here due to his thumb injury. He’s been trying every therapy solution possible, and finally on Wednesday got back on a supercross track and decided he was good enough to race. He’s just out to get points.

Chase Sexton was planning on racing 250SX East all along, until Craig got hurt, which moved him West. Then Sexton suffered an injury of his own to his collarbone, which forced him back to the East Region. He says the injury was minor, and he doesn’t think it cost him anything in terms of prep time for this race. Also, somewhere along the way, Sexton has gotten way taller than I remember him. You forget how young these guys are sometimes. Still growing!

Justin Cooper is indeed flying at the test track. But he’s only ridden one supercross, ever, Anaheim 1 last year, so he’s trying to mix rookie expectations with wanting to get good starts and run up front.

Thomas Covington admitted that supercross has been a major learning curve. The whoops have been the hardest part, as well as setting up his bike. He has zero idea what to expect tomorrow and said for now, he’ll just be happy making the main event!

Jordon Smith is in a good position coming into the season. He said in 2017 he was new to the bike and team, and as he learned they got better as the season went on. Last year, he missed a lot of pre-season time due to an injury suffered at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, so he wasn’t totally ready to go by round 1 of 2018. He says the final race in Vegas last year was actually the best he felt. This off-season has been smooth, and he’s healthy and ready right now.

Alex Martin would like to tell all of his home fans here in Minnesota that he just wants to get some racing under his belt. As much as he’d like to light it up for the crowd, he has missed a lot of supercross the last few years with injuries, so he just wants to build from here.

Kyle Peters is going to walk from the truck to the stadium this year. He will not ride his bike through the snow because last year he crashed in the pits (on ice) and tore his ACL.

As for the 450 class, Tomac and his Monster Energy Kawasaki team said they found a breakthrough on set up last week. He won the race, of course, but since it was a mudder, it proved nothing. Tonight is the real chance to see if Eli is about to go next level. By the way, he recently admitted a back injury cost him critical time during the off-season, so it's possible Eli and his motorcycle are just coming into form now. And he already has the points lead!

Some are still buzzing about last week's lime-in-the-dirt situation. There will be a media meeting held this afternoon at the stadium so we can learn the latest on that topic.

For now, it's back to racing. Timed practice is coming up next.