Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Supercross
Minneapolis
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Instapics: Minneapolis

Instapics Minneapolis

February 9, 2019 11:00am

Round six of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

  • @bigairtom is making his U.S. debut today in Minneapolis. Check out RacerXOnline.com to see what he had to say about his adjustment to supercross and more. ? @cudby
  • Good morning from Minneapolis, MN. Here are ten photos from yesterday’s press day to get you ready for today’s round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. | Swipe ⬅️ @supercrosslive (Photos - @shepherdphotos)
  • Somebody caption this photo of @chasesexton for us. ??‍♂️ | @fchonda (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
