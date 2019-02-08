The 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back! The East Region riders' season will kick off this weekend as round six of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross continues at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here’s a handy guide for the weekend to keep track of who is racing which number for which team. MONSTER ENERGY/PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI #24—AUSTIN FORKNER Forkner made his pro debut with the team in 2016 at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross opener and is back for another year. #73—MARTIN DAVALOS Davalos raced for the team from 2013-2014 before moving to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. He returned to the team last season and was re-signed for another year.

Austin Forkner Photo Courtesy of Kawasaki

GEICO HONDA #6—JEREMY MARTIN Martin will miss the entire 2019 season due to a back injury sustained at the Tennessee National in 2018. Martin, whose contract was up at the end of 2019, has inked a two-year extension to remain with the team through the 2021 season. #23—CHASE SEXTON Sexton hurt his collarbone in a mountain bike crash in December and was moved to the East Region. #38—CHRISTIAN CRAIG Craig suffered a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) in December. He underwent surgery and just got back on the bike this week. He’s expected to race this weekend but won’t have much time on the bike. #196—Hunter Lawrence The Australian was set to make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in the U.S. this weekend but he crashed about eight weeks ago and suffered an injury right where the collarbone meets the sternum. He was back on the bike and still on track to race Minneapolis until a crash two weeks ago aggravated the same injury. A timetable for Lawrence's return has not been set.

Simon Cudby

TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL KTM #28—JORDON SMITH Smith is back for another year with the team. #123—MITCHELL FALK Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA #52—JORDAN BAILEY Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. #112—THOMAS COVINGTON The Alabama native returns to the U.S. after spending his entire pro career in Europe racing the FIM Motocross World Championship. He will make his SX debut this weekend.

Jordan Bailey Simon Cudby

JGR/YOSHIMURA SUZUKI #26—ALEX MARTIN A-Mart moves over from Troy Lee Designs KTM on a two-year deal. #55—KYLE PETERS Returns for another year with the team. MONSTER ENERGY/YAMALUBE/STAR RACING YAMAHA #32—JUSTIN COOPER Continues multi-year deal with the team. #66—MITCHELL OLDENBURG Oldenburg signed a two-year deal with the team in 2017.

Mitchell Oldenburg Photo Courtesy of Yamaha

CYCLETRADER/ROCK RIVER YAMAHA #45—BRANDON HARTRANFT The New Jersey native returns for a second year with the team. CTR Motorsports #70—JOSH OSBY Rode for Redemption Racing in 2018. Is back with the now ClubMX/Traders Racing/Redemption Racing Yamaha team. #89—Joey Crown Crown rode for Redemption Racing in the Canadian Nationals last year. He was signed when Cameron McAdoo moved over to GEICO Honda as a fill-in. #131—JAYCE PENNINGTON Rode for Traders Racing in 2018. Is back for another year. #382—TANNER STACK Was expected to make his pro debut this weekend, but recently suffered a broken femur.

Jayce Pennington Photo Courtesy of CTR Motorsports/Mike Vizer