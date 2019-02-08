Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2004 KTM 300 Project Bike

February 8, 2019 10:10am | by:

Build: Dirt ‘N Iron
Text: David Pingree
Photos: Simon Cudby

This project bike was a bit different for us. Our friend Rado, who runs a site called Dirt ‘N Iron, built a beautiful 300cc KTM off-road bike and asked if we’d be interested in testing it. His work is meticulous and he does an incredible job of documenting the work and sharing it via video on his site. Rado gave us a little of his background.

“I have been riding motorcycles since I was a kid back in Europe, but fell in love with dirt bikes once settled down in SoCal. Found out that dirt is way more fun, shifted completely to motocross and trails. I loved it so much that I wanted to do more than just riding, so i started Dirt 'N Iron YouTube channel back in early 2016. My vision was to share passion, down to earth tips, and reviews from enthusiasts perspective and also introduce the sport to newcomers.”

He added this about the build: “I wanted to do a two-stroke build on the channel for a long time, get a cheap older 250, have Eric Gorr do a big bore kit and go through everything that needed some attention. I wanted to do it together with subscribers, ask their opinion and advice, and let them join me on the build. I recorded every step of the build, starting from picking up the bike from Craigslist for $900 till final reveal. Goal was to have old bike that is now better than new. It was a fun journey, we did around 25 videos in last five months and the final result is quite satisfying.”

On the trail the bike was incredible. The thing that really grabbed my attention was how sharp and responsive the 300cc powerplant was. Honestly, this is the best motor you can have in an off-road bike, in my opinion. It’s all the power you could ever want in a light, easy to control chassis. The off-road specific parts don’t make it feel like a bulky, cumbersome monstrosity, which can happen as you add the large tank and other parts. This machine is an off-road weapon. Watch the video for the full test. 

Dirt N’ Iron 

www.youtube.com/c/dirtniron
www.dirtniron.com 

EGR     

Full Engine build make 250cc into 300cc with porting and head mod and engine assy
www.eric-gorr.com

Vertex Pistons     

300cc Pro Replica Piston kit  (ring, pin and clips)
www.vertexpistons.com

Hot Rods                               

Complete Bottom end kit
Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit
www.hotrodsproducts.com

Lectron 

Lectron 38mm high velocity Carb With Throttle Cable
www.lectronfuelsystems.com

IMS          

Large Fuel Tank
www.imsproducts.com

Supersprox

Rear Stealth Sprocket
Front Sprocket
O-Ring Chain
www.supersproxusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage air filter
www.unifilter.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Cover 
www.hinsonracing.com

FMF Racing

Gnarly Pipe
Turbinecore 2 silencer
www.fmfracing.com 

MotoTassinari

V-Force 4 Reed Cage 
www.mototassinari.com

Acerbis

Front Fender 2013 KTM
Front Number plate 2013 KTM
Shrouds
Fork guards
Rear fender section
Mud Flap
www.acerbisusa.com 

P3 Carbon

FMF Pipe carbon guard
Carbon Skid plate
www.p3carbon.com

All Balls

Rear Brake Pedal Rebuild
Shock Bearings rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit 
Fork Rebuild Kit
Shock internals rebuild kit
Fuel Valve Rebuild kit
Chain Rollers
Counter Shaft Rebuild kit
www.allballsracing.com 

Dunlop Tire

AT81 front  
D803GP rear  
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com 

Works Connection

Hour Meter and mount  
Brake Caps
Stand
Rotating bar Clamp
Steering Stem Nut
Air Caps
Fork Air Bleeders
www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works                             

Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
www.decalmx.com

Trail Tech

Kickstand
Endurance 2 read out and mounting
www.trailtech.net

TM Designworks            

Chain guide and chain block
www.tmdesignworks.com

Moto Seat                

Custom Cool seat cover
www.motoseat.com

Tusk             

Front Rotor
Rear rotor 
Hardware for rotors and sprocket 
Complete Wheel set
Front Brake line 
Brake pads front and rear
Shifter
Brake Pedal
Rear Rotor Guard
www.tuskoffroad.com

Bullet Proof Designs

Radiator Guards
www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Fasst Co

Foot Pegs
Flexx Bars 
Hand Guards for Flexx bars
www.fasstco.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and set up
www.racetech.com

Cycra Racing

Front Fender Bracket to allow updated year
CV4 Rad Cap 
www.cycraracing.com

San Diego Powder Coating      

Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking"
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Vapor Honing Restoration

Blasting of Swing arm, Triple Clamps and Kick Starter
KTM OEM Frame Guards
KTM OEM Air Box cover
KTM Powerparts Lock On Grips
KTM Powerparts Clutch Master
www.facebook.com/vaporhoning.restorations.7

