Racer X Films: 2004 KTM 300 Project Bike
Build: Dirt ‘N Iron
Text: David Pingree
Photos: Simon Cudby
This project bike was a bit different for us. Our friend Rado, who runs a site called Dirt ‘N Iron, built a beautiful 300cc KTM off-road bike and asked if we’d be interested in testing it. His work is meticulous and he does an incredible job of documenting the work and sharing it via video on his site. Rado gave us a little of his background.
“I have been riding motorcycles since I was a kid back in Europe, but fell in love with dirt bikes once settled down in SoCal. Found out that dirt is way more fun, shifted completely to motocross and trails. I loved it so much that I wanted to do more than just riding, so i started Dirt 'N Iron YouTube channel back in early 2016. My vision was to share passion, down to earth tips, and reviews from enthusiasts perspective and also introduce the sport to newcomers.”
He added this about the build: “I wanted to do a two-stroke build on the channel for a long time, get a cheap older 250, have Eric Gorr do a big bore kit and go through everything that needed some attention. I wanted to do it together with subscribers, ask their opinion and advice, and let them join me on the build. I recorded every step of the build, starting from picking up the bike from Craigslist for $900 till final reveal. Goal was to have old bike that is now better than new. It was a fun journey, we did around 25 videos in last five months and the final result is quite satisfying.”
On the trail the bike was incredible. The thing that really grabbed my attention was how sharp and responsive the 300cc powerplant was. Honestly, this is the best motor you can have in an off-road bike, in my opinion. It’s all the power you could ever want in a light, easy to control chassis. The off-road specific parts don’t make it feel like a bulky, cumbersome monstrosity, which can happen as you add the large tank and other parts. This machine is an off-road weapon. Watch the video for the full test.
Dirt N’ Iron
www.youtube.com/c/dirtniron
www.dirtniron.com
EGR
Full Engine build make 250cc into 300cc with porting and head mod and engine assy
www.eric-gorr.com
Vertex Pistons
300cc Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
www.vertexpistons.com
Hot Rods
Complete Bottom end kit
Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit
www.hotrodsproducts.com
Lectron
Lectron 38mm high velocity Carb With Throttle Cable
www.lectronfuelsystems.com
IMS
Large Fuel Tank
www.imsproducts.com
Supersprox
Rear Stealth Sprocket
Front Sprocket
O-Ring Chain
www.supersproxusa.com
Uni Filter
Two-Stage air filter
www.unifilter.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Cover
www.hinsonracing.com
FMF Racing
Gnarly Pipe
Turbinecore 2 silencer
www.fmfracing.com
MotoTassinari
V-Force 4 Reed Cage
www.mototassinari.com
Acerbis
Front Fender 2013 KTM
Front Number plate 2013 KTM
Shrouds
Fork guards
Rear fender section
Mud Flap
www.acerbisusa.com
P3 Carbon
FMF Pipe carbon guard
Carbon Skid plate
www.p3carbon.com
All Balls
Rear Brake Pedal Rebuild
Shock Bearings rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit
Fork Rebuild Kit
Shock internals rebuild kit
Fuel Valve Rebuild kit
Chain Rollers
Counter Shaft Rebuild kit
www.allballsracing.com
Dunlop Tire
AT81 front
D803GP rear
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
Works Connection
Hour Meter and mount
Brake Caps
Stand
Rotating bar Clamp
Steering Stem Nut
Air Caps
Fork Air Bleeders
www.worksconnection.com
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
www.decalmx.com
Trail Tech
Kickstand
Endurance 2 read out and mounting
www.trailtech.net
TM Designworks
Chain guide and chain block
www.tmdesignworks.com
Moto Seat
Custom Cool seat cover
www.motoseat.com
Tusk
Front Rotor
Rear rotor
Hardware for rotors and sprocket
Complete Wheel set
Front Brake line
Brake pads front and rear
Shifter
Brake Pedal
Rear Rotor Guard
www.tuskoffroad.com
Bullet Proof Designs
Radiator Guards
www.bulletproofdesigns.com
Fasst Co
Foot Pegs
Flexx Bars
Hand Guards for Flexx bars
www.fasstco.com
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and set up
www.racetech.com
Cycra Racing
Front Fender Bracket to allow updated year
CV4 Rad Cap
www.cycraracing.com
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking"
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com
Vapor Honing Restoration
Blasting of Swing arm, Triple Clamps and Kick Starter
KTM OEM Frame Guards
KTM OEM Air Box cover
KTM Powerparts Lock On Grips
KTM Powerparts Clutch Master
www.facebook.com/vaporhoning.restorations.7
