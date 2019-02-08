Results Archive
How to Watch: Minneapolis

How to Watch Minneapolis

February 8, 2019 12:35pm

Round 6 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 6 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold

Below is everything you need for the opener.

TV | Online Schedule

Minneapolis

- Minneapolis , MN

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 9 - 2:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 9 - 8:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 9 - 8:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2019 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO106
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France102
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany102
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC98
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom80
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL114
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC106
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK104
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France102
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL75
Full Standings

Other Info

U.S. Bank Stadium
900 South 5th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.